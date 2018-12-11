Alaffia Expands Presence at Target Stores, Offers Promotion on Select Products This Holiday Season

Alaffia Offers Gifts Under $10: Buy Any 2 Alaffia Baby Products & Receive a $5 Target Gift Card from December 9-15 (at Participating Stores)

OLYMPIA, WA / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2018 / Alaffia, the 15-year-old natural beauty and social enterprise with headquarters in the U.S. and West Africa, announced today its expansion to Target stores nationwide with a curated selection of baby and family friendly bath, body and hair care products.

In addition to finding Alaffia's award-winning bath and body products in the baby aisle at Target, consumers can enjoy a special promotion from December 9 through December 15, 2018, where they'll receive a $5 Target gift card with the purchase of any two Alaffia baby products.

"This is an incredibly exciting moment for our brand and for consumers that care about the products their families use. I'm thrilled to expand Alaffia's retail footprint through Target," said Liz Ammon, Vice President of Sales at Alaffia.

"Beyond giving a range of consumers easier access to the top-selling products in Alaffia's Babies & Kids category, as well as a special in-store bonus, the icing on the cake is that Target shoppers can feel good about supporting a brand that actually gives back."

The curated collection of seven top-selling Alaffia baby products available at Target are:

Alaffia Babies & Kids Shea Shampoo and Body Wash in Lemon Lavender

in Lemon Lavender Alaffia Babies & Kids Shea Bubble Bath in Lemon Lavender

in Lemon Lavender Alaffia Babies & Kids Shea Bubble Bath in Eucalyptus Mint

in Eucalyptus Mint Alaffia Babies & Kids Shea Conditioner and Detangler in Lemon Lavender

in Lemon Lavender Alaffia Babies & Kids Coconut Shampoo and Body Wash in Coconut Strawberry

in Coconut Strawberry Alaffia Babies & Kids Coconut Bubble Bath in Coconut Strawberry

in Coconut Strawberry Alaffia Babies & Kids Coconut Hair and Body Moisturizer in Coconut Strawberry

Founded in 2003 in the Olympia, Washington, garage of husband and wife team Olowo-n'djo Tchala and Prairie Rose Hyde, Alaffia has become a household name in the personal care industry for producing natural ingredient sourced hair, skin and body products made with intentional formulas. Alaffia supports the initiatives of Fair For Life: Social and Fair Trade by ECOCERT, Made Safe Non-Toxic and the Non-GMO Project.

Unlike conventional body care brands, Alaffia's mission goes beyond providing consumers with efficacious and safe products. The organization has been on a mission to alleviate poverty and advance gender equality, and has led numerous empowerment initiatives around maternal health, education and the environment. To date, Alaffia has impacted close to 80,000 lives.

Flagship ingredients such as handcrafted shea butter and coconut oil are sourced from women's cooperatives in West Africa via Fair for Life* standards, and brought to Washington to create natural beauty and body products.

"Our entire team is especially proud to have the support of a company like Target in expanding the reach of Alaffia products and supporting our Empowerment Projects around the world," added Ammon.

*Certified by ECOCERT.

ABOUT ALAFFIA

Alaffia was founded in 2003 in the Olympia, Washington, garage of husband and wife team Olowo-n'djo Tchala and Prairie Rose Hyde. Alaffia sources Fair Trade and MADE SAFE-certified ingredients from West Africa and produces natural, efficacious hair, skin and body products at its Washington headquarters.

Alaffia employs 125 people at its 102,000 sq. ft. Olympia, Washington, facility and more than 14,000 in West Africa.

Alaffia's non-profit empowerment initiatives have resulted in 59,775 trees planted, 34,640 school supplies recipients, 8,253 bikes distributed, 25,588 eyeglasses donated, 12 schools constructed and more than 4,832 babies safely delivered in West Africa. To learn more, visit Alaffia.com or follow Alaffia on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

