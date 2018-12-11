Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Sberbank (SBER) Sberbank announces the results of its Supervisory Board meeting 11-Dec-2018 / 19:22 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 11 December 2018, Moscow - Sberbank announces the results of its Supervisory Board meeting. Please find the resolutions. 1) Note the information on the status of Sberbank Development Strategy. 2) Note the information on the status of the Corporate Social Responsibility Policy at Sberbank. 3) Note the HR Block report on the transformation status and new development areas of HR. 4) Note the information on laboratories of Sberbank. 5) Take into consideration Sberbank's Risk Report for Q3 2018. 6) Approve the scenario and take into account the results of stress testing of Sberbank and Sberbank Group for 2019-2021. 7) Approve changes in Sberbank's internal regulatory documents on application of the internal ratings based approach (IRB). Approve filing a request with the Bank of Russia regarding a change in the permit of the Bank of Russia for individual terms of application of IRB. 8) Note the Report on Sberbank Corporate Governance System for 2018 and approve the key objectives of its development for 2019. Approve the amended version of the Service Contract for Maintaining the Register of Security Holders. For enquiries: Sberbank of Russia Investor Relations +7 495 957 59 60 ir@sberbank.ru ISIN: US80585Y3080, RU0009029540, RU0009029557, US80585Y4070 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: SBER LEI Code: 549300WE6TAF5EEWQS81 Sequence No.: 6851 EQS News ID: 756913 End of Announcement EQS News Service

