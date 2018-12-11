The health promotion project "Aktion Pflanzen-Power" [Plant-Powered Pupils], initiated by ProVeg and BKK ProVita, won the UN's Momentum for Change award. The award ceremony took place on December 11, 2018 as part of the UN Climate Change Conference COP24 in Katowice.

Within the context of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, two ProVeg projects were awarded the Momentum for Change Climate Action Award 2018 in the category Planetary Health. One of these is the health promotion project Aktion Pflanzen-Power, jointly initiated with BKK ProVita. ProVeg and its partner received the award for their work in schools. It marks the first time that this award has gone to Germany. The award ceremony took place yesterday in the Polish city of Katowice as part of the 24th UN Climate Change Conference.

ProVeg and BKK ProVita promote children's health and climate action

Aktion Pflanzen-Power aims to improve the availability and quality of vegan and vegetarian dishes in schools. Together with BKK ProVita, ProVeg has so far reached 24,800 students at 41 schools throughout Germany on the subject of wholesome, plant-based nutrition as part of the health promotion project.

Healthy nutrition with Aktion Pflanzen-Power

Andreas Schöfbeck, member of the board of BKK ProVita, traveled to Katowice for the award ceremony. "As a health insurance company, we promote plant-based nutrition because it is healthy. With Aktion Pflanzen-Power, our promotion of health in schools can reach many children," he said.

Sebastian Joy, Managing Director of ProVeg, explained, "We are overwhelmed by this recognition. It confirms ProVeg's approaches and shows how closely our eating habits are linked to climate action."

Background

COP24: Combating climate change

The 24th United Nations (UN) Climate Change Conference is currently taking place in Katowice, Poland. Twenty thousand people from 190 countries are attending the two-week conference. They came together to promote the implementation of the Paris Agreement and raise awareness throughout the world about the problem of climate change.

UN climate action award for ProVeg and BKK ProVita's Aktion Pflanzen-Power

Fifteen initiatives from all over the world were honored as winners of the United Nations' Momentum for Change climate action award on December 11, 2018. The 15 projects were selected from a pool of 560 applications. Momentum for Change recognizes innovative solutions that address both climate change and other economic, environmental, and social challenges.

