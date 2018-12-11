Padma Aon Prakasha Releases New Music

Wisdom Author and Evolutionary Guide, Padma Aon Prakasha Fuses Ancient Wisdom with Modern Science by Drawing from Various Cultural Traditions Around the Globe

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2018 / Vibrational media producer, Padma Aon Prakasha is pleased to announce his new album 'The Souls Birth' which merges the science of psychoacoustics with the musical arts of India and the Kabbalah. His music stems from the sacred traditions he has been initiated into worldwide.

Both Indian and Hebrew cultures can help individuals understand how vibration and frequency make up the universe. Nada Yoga or 'the yoga of sound' suggests a unified theory of creation in which everything is composed of sound frequency and vibration. The Hebrew tradition understands that all sound are numbers which underlie the structures of the universe.

By listening to these frequencies, we can bring consciousness and mindfulness to our body, emotions and nervous system, as individuals enter a state of deep rest.

The Soul's Birth Music creates reference points in the body to guide the various stages of a heart-centred conscious pregnancy and birth, allowing one to return to a primordial 'womb space'.

Padma states that spirituality is essential in the digital age as meditation can help individuals slow down, centre, and channel an enormous amount of energies available in us.

About Padma

Padma Aon Prakasha first began performing global fusion music at the Blue Note Club located in London long before his album deals and international tours.

Padma is now an award-winning author, globally distributed music producer and evolutionary guide. Having been published with 6 books and 5 albums of vibrational music, he also led pilgrimages to various sacred sites in over 15 countries worldwide travelling 5 continents.

For more information please visit https://padmaaon.com/music/the-souls-birth

Contact: Padma Aon Prakasha

padmaaon@gmail.com

SOURCE: Padma Aon Prakasha

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/530277/Padma-Aon-Prakasha-Releases-New-Music