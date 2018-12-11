NBA Announces The Stars Group as Authorized Gaming Operator of the League

NEW YORK and TORONTO, December 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Partnership Marks The Stars Group's First with a U.S. Professional Sports League

The National Basketball Association (NBA) and The Stars Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TSG) (TSX: TSGI) today announced a new multiyear partnership that will make The Stars Group an authorized gaming operator of the NBA in the U.S. The partnership is The Stars Group's first with a professional sports league in the U.S.

As part of the partnership, The Stars Group will have the right to use official NBA betting data and league marks across The Stars Group's digital sports betting offerings.

The Stars Group is a global leader in the online and mobile gaming and interactive entertainment industries, entertaining millions of customers across its online poker, gaming and betting offerings. The Stars Group is currently operating in New Jersey with its BetStars brand, with plans to expand its business nationwide as additional states legalize online sports betting. Over the past year, The Stars Group expanded its global business with the purchase of UK-based Sky Betting & Gaming and Australia-based BetEasy.

"The Stars Group is an accomplished global online gaming leader and we are excited to work with them on their first U.S. sports league partnership," said Scott Kaufman-Ross, Head of Fantasy & Gaming, NBA. "This dynamic partnership will be another way to create authentic fan engagement with league logos and official NBA betting data, while leveraging Stars' global expertise to further optimize the fan experience."

"We are excited to partner with the NBA as we continue to execute on our U.S. strategy," said Matt Primeaux, SVP Strategy & Operations, USA at The Stars Group. "This agreement enables us to use official NBA data and league marks, providing a better experience to our customers, while working with the NBA to protect the integrity of games."

During the partnership, The Stars Group will be promoted across the NBA's digital assets including NBA TV, NBA.com, the NBA App and NBA social media platforms. Additionally, the NBA will be promoted across The Stars Group's gaming platforms including PokerStars which operates the world's most popular online poker sites.

The Stars Group and the NBA will also collaborate on responsible gaming and partner on best-in-class practices to protect the integrity of NBA games.

About the NBA

The NBA is a global sports and media business built around four professional sports leagues: the National Basketball Association, the Women's National Basketball Association, the NBA G League and the NBA 2K League. The NBA has established a major international presence with games and programming in 215 countries and territories in 50 languages, and merchandise for sale in more than 125,000 stores in 100 countries on six continents. NBA rosters at the start of the 2017-18 season featured 108 international players from a record 42 countries and territories. NBA Digital's assets include NBA TV, NBA.com, the NBA App and NBA League Pass. The NBA has created one of the largest social media communities in the world, with 1.5 billion likes and followers globally across all league, team, and player platforms. Through NBA Cares, the league addresses important social issues by working with internationally recognized youth-serving organizations that support education, youth and family development, and health-related causes.

About The Stars Group

The Stars Group is a provider of technology-based product offerings in the global gaming and interactive entertainment industries. Its brands have millions of registered customers globally and collectively are leaders in online and mobile betting, poker, casino and other gaming-related offerings. The Stars Group owns or licenses gaming and related consumer businesses and brands, including PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, Full Tilt, BetEasy, Sky Bet, Sky Vegas, Sky Casino, Sky Bingo, and Sky Poker, as well as live poker tour and event brands, including the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold'em Championship, European Poker Tour, PokerStars Caribbean Adventure, Latin American Poker Tour, Asia Pacific Poker Tour, PokerStars Festival and PokerStars MEGASTACK. The Stars Group is one of the world's most licensed online gaming operators with its subsidiaries collectively holding licenses or approvals in 21 jurisdictions throughout the world, including in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. The Stars Group's vision is to become the world's favorite iGaming destination and its mission is to provide its customers with winning moments.

