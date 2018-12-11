sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

6,14 Euro		+0,27
+4,60 %
WKN: A2AN0Y ISIN: BMG396372051 Ticker-Symbol: KT31 
Aktie:
11.12.2018 | 22:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Golden Ocean Group Limited: GOGL - Capital adjustment

The Board of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ and OSE: GOGL) ("Golden Ocean" or the "Company") announces that one holder of share options have exercised options to acquire 25,000 shares in the Company in accordance with the terms previously disclosed to the market. The total number of shares outstanding in the Company following this is 144,272,697, each with a nominal value of USD 0.05.


December 11, 2018

Hamilton, Bermuda


The Board of Directors

Golden Ocean Group Ltd.



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements of section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



Source: Golden Ocean Group Limited via Globenewswire

