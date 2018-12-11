Golden Ocean Group Limited: GOGL - Capital adjustment

The Board of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ and OSE: GOGL) ("Golden Ocean" or the "Company") announces that one holder of share options have exercised options to acquire 25,000 shares in the Company in accordance with the terms previously disclosed to the market. The total number of shares outstanding in the Company following this is 144,272,697, each with a nominal value of USD 0.05.

December 11, 2018

Hamilton, Bermuda

The Board of Directors

Golden Ocean Group Ltd.

