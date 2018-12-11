11 December 2018

TechnipFMC plc ("TechnipFMC") (NYSE: FTI) (Paris: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces that as of 10 December 2018, a number of persons discharging managerial responsibilities have the following interests in TechnipFMC.

The notifications below have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

ANNEX

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Hallvard Hasselknippe 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name TechnipFMC plc b) Legal Entity Identifier Code 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each ISIN: GB00BDSFG982 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Ordinary Shares following the vesting of restricted stock units subject to certain performance criteria c) Currency EUR d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: 18.60 EUR per Ordinary Share Volume/No. of Shares: 8,600 e) Aggregated information: Aggregated Volume Price N/A (single transaction) f) Date of the transaction 10 December 2018 g) Place of the transaction Outside the Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Arnaud Pieton 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name TechnipFMC plc b) Legal Entity Identifier Code 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each ISIN: GB00BDSFG982 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Ordinary Shares following the vesting of restricted stock units subject to certain performance criteria c) Currency EUR d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: 18.60 EUR per Ordinary Share Volume/No. of Shares: 4,800 e) Aggregated information: Aggregated Volume Price N/A (single transaction) f) Date of the transaction 10 December 2018 g) Place of the transaction Outside the Trading Venue

