WNDM Medical Inc.: Cellerate, LLC Launches Growth Strategy

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2018 / Cellerate, LLC ('Cellerate'), a company jointly owned by WNDM Medical Inc. ('WNDM') and an affiliate of The Catalyst Group, Inc. ('Catalyst') is announcing its growth strategy to expand the distribution of CellerateRX® Activated Collagen® Products as well as its areas of strategic focus as described below:

Hydrolyzed Collagen

Biofilm Management

Placental Biologics

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy

Enzymatic Debridement

Oxygen Delivery Systems to the Wound Bed

Cellerate is actively pursuing strategic partnerships for additional products in the above categories as well as distribution in applicable care settings and geographies outside of its current markets served.



As part of this new initiative, Cellerate has signed a strategic distribution agreement with Trilliant Surgical, LLC ('Trilliant'). Founded in 2007, Trilliant manufactures and distributes innovative podiatric implant products to foot and ankle surgeons for elective and trauma procedures. Trilliant will begin offering CellerateRX® Products to the podiatric surgery market in the first quarter of 2019.



'We are excited to partner with Trilliant Surgical', said Ron Nixon, Chairman of Cellerate, LLC. 'They serve a large market of podiatric surgeons that are looking for complementary products to improve the healing outcomes of their patients. We expect this to be a meaningful partnership for both companies.'



'We believe our ability to offer CellerateRX® Products to our surgeon customers will complement our existing product offerings.' said Jon Olson, President of Trilliant. ' We are pleased to offer these products to our customers given our strategy of seeking more efficacious solutions for our customer's patients.'



'The addition of Trilliant's sales team in conjunction with our 2018 sales force expansion program will bring the total number of representatives promoting our products to just under 400', added Mike Carmena, CEO of Cellerate and WNDM.

About WNDM Medical Inc.



With our focus on improving patient outcomes with evidenced-based healing solutions, WNDM Medical Inc. develops, markets and distributes biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, clinics and all post-acute care settings. We are constantly seeking long-term strategic partnerships with a focus on products that produce more efficacious outcomes at a lower overall cost. Our primary products are sold in the North American advanced wound care and surgical tissue repair markets. WNDM Medical sells and distributes CellerateRX® Surgical Activated Collagen® Adjuvant and HemaQuell® Resorbable Bone Hemostat. For more information, visit WNDM.com.



For more information, please contact:



WNDM Medical Inc.

Investor Relations

877-205-7719

ir@wndm.com

About The Catalyst Group, Inc.



The Catalyst Group, Inc. was founded in 1990 and specializes in providing long-term value-added capital to businesses that span numerous industries including healthcare products and services. The current wound care and surgical healthcare investments made by Catalyst include Rochal Industries, LLC (www.rochalindustries.com), Triad Life Sciences, Inc. (www.triadls.com) as well as Trilliant Surgical, LLC (www.trilliantsurgical.com).



For more information, please contact:



The Catalyst Group, Inc.

713-580-5233

inquiries@tcgfunds.com

www.tcgfunds.com



Information about Forward-Looking Statements:



The statements in the press release that relate to the WNDM and/or the Company's expectations with regard to the future impact on results from new products in development and any other statements not constituting historical facts are "forward-looking statements," within the meaning of and subject to the safe harbor created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Since this information may contain statements that involve risk and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, WNDM and/or the Company's actual results may differ materially from expected results. This document may contain forward-looking statements concerning WNDM and/or the Company's operations, current and future performance and financial condition. These items involve risks, contingencies and uncertainties such as product demand, market and customer acceptance, the effect of economic conditions, competition, pricing, the ability to consummate and integrate acquisitions, and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties detailed in WNDM's SEC filings, which could cause WNDM and/or the Company's actual operating results, performance or business plans or prospects to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by these statements. WNDM and the Company undertake no obligation to revise any of these statements to reflect the future circumstances or the occurrence of unanticipated events.

SOURCE: WNDM Medical Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/530287/Cellerate-LLC-Launches-Growth-Strategy