Cardston, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2018) - American Creek Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AMK) (the "Company") announces that it has completed its continuance into British Columbia under the British Columbia Business Corporations Act from the federal laws of Canada as of December 11, 2018. The continuance was approved by a special resolution of shareholders at the Company's Annual General & Special Meeting held on October 16, 2018.

About American Creek

American Creek holds a strong portfolio of gold and silver properties in British Columbia.

Three of those properties are located in the prolific "Golden Triangle": the Electrum Project Joint Venture and the Treaty Creek project with Tudor (Walter Storm), as well as the 100% owned past producing Dunwell Mine.

The Corporation also holds the Gold Hill, Austruck-Bonanza, Ample Goldmax, Silver Side, and Glitter King properties located in other prospective areas of the province.

For further information please contact Kelvin Burton at: Phone: 403 752-4040 or Email: info@americancreek.com. Information relating to the Corporation is available on its website at www.americancreek.com

