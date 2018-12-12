Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2018) - Peekaboo Beans Inc. (CSE: BEAN) (OTCQB: PBBSF) ("Peekaboo Beans" or the "Company") announces that Mrs. Nikki Mayer has resigned as a director, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of the Company to pursue other opportunities. Mrs. Mayer added, "After 2 years, I am stepping down as the Chief Financial Officer of Peekaboo Beans. I would personally like to thank the Chief Executive Officer, Traci Costa, and the entire Peekaboo Beans team for the opportunity to assist in building a company with such an important mission and extraordinary products. I wish Peekaboo Beans continued success."

Traci Costa, President and CEO of Peekaboo Beans, commented, "On behalf of the Board, I would like to wish Nikki every success in her future endeavors, Nikki has been an integral part of our team over the last 7 years."

Peekaboo Beans has commenced the search for Mrs. Mayer's replacement and the Company will take the time necessary to find a suitable candidate. Pending the hiring of a new officer, the Company has appointed Mrs. Costa as Corporate Secretary and Mr. David Fong, CPA, CA has been appointed interim Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Fong has a long-time history with Peekaboo Beans working in a financial consulting capacity for over 5 years. Mr. Fong has consulted on a range of small-medium size enterprises in various sectors ranging from technology, agriculture and consumer brands and in capacities ranging from strategic acquisition advisory to management reporting and financial modeling. He obtained his Chartered Accountant (CPA) designation with BDO Canada LLP, specializing in assurance for public multi-national clients in a variety of industries including mining, oil and gas, technology, manufacturing and real estate.

About Peekaboo Beans Inc.

Peekaboo Beans is a children's apparel brand with a focus on environmentally responsible clothes that are intentionally designed to inspire play. Through an omni-channel approach, Peekaboo Beans engages sellers through social platforms, including Instagram and Facebook, as well as online retailers, to maximize revenue and build brand loyalty. The Company works to promote a playful lifestyle for children by designing comfortable clothes that are built to last.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Peekaboo Beans Inc.

Ms. Traci Costa, President and CEO

(604) 279-2326

For more information, please contact the Company at:

BEAN@kincommunications.com

1-866-604-6730

Reader Advisory

This news release may contain statements which constitute "forward-looking information", including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities of the Company. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, fluctuations in market prices, successes of the operations of the Company, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such information will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.