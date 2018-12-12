Sims Recycling Solutions (SRS) Dubai Moves to New Location

Increases in e-waste recycling services motivate SRS to move into larger facility

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sims Recycling Solutions (SRS), a leading global provider of electronics recycling and IT asset disposition (ITAD) services, moved to a larger facility in Jebel Ali due to overwhelming demand for services in the UAE. The new facility is four times larger, and is now fully operational.

"We had outgrown our previous facility," stated Stephen Phelan, managing director for SRS Middle East and North Africa. "Material was arriving faster than we could process it. The new larger facility enables us to enhance our service portfolio, cut lead times, and better positions us for the growing demand of e-waste recycling and IT asset disposition services in the region."

Phelan continued, "Besides the recycling of electronic products, we offer our clients a "100 percent digital data destruction" service, including serial number capturing and complete reporting. This will benefit our customer's sustainability and data security goals, and provide better cost-saving opportunities as some of the devices can be refurbished and given a second life; the best of both worlds."

The new site is approximately 5 kilometres from the former location, and can be found at Warehouses LIU10 BB01-BB03, Jebel Ali Free Zone South, Dubai, UAE.

About Sims Recycling Solutions

Sims Recycling Solutions (SRS) serves local, national and global clients across a range of industries, to securely and responsibly recycle and manage the disposition of IT equipment and electronic products. The IT asset disposition (ITAD) and electronics recycling services offered at SRS ensure clients of data security, brand protection and maximum IT value recovery, while optimizing material reuse and supporting the circular economy.

SRS' network of wholly-owned facilities paired with select subcontractors creates a systematic approach with the global reach, expertise and infrastructure necessary to provide a complete solution for e-waste disposition, anywhere in the world. As a part of Sims Metal Management Limited, the world's leading publicly listed metals and electronics recycler we have a goal to be "the world's best, safest and most responsible recycling company". For more information please visit, www.simsrecycling.com.