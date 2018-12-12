TAIPEI, TAIWAN, Dec 12, 2018 - (Media OutReach) - Taipei International Machine Tool Show, known as TIMTOS will open its grand doors March 4-9, 2019. Among the world's largest machine tool trade shows, the show will cover four exhibition halls -- TWTC Hall 1 and Hall 3, Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1 and Hall 2. Indeed, Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 2 will officially open in March 2019, to accommodate more exhibitors. With this new venue, TIMTOS will house a total of 1,230 exhibitors from 26 countries in 7,000 booths, creating a new record and becoming the world's third largest machine tool trade show in 2019.Gathering world-famous and influential industry playersTIMTOS is an important platform for domestic and international companies to showcase their latest products. It also serves as a springboard to expand their businesses to the Asian and global markets. Renowned global corporations such as DMG MORI, MAZAK, FANUC, Mitsubishi, Heidenhain, Siemens, Bosh, Schunk, Universal Robots and Haas Automation therefore choose to exhibit at TIMTOS. Moreover, the U.S., Denmark and Turkey are setting up national pavilions for the first time, alongside Germany, Switzerland, and China that have joined as national pavilions for many editions.Presenting complete supply chains and smart manufacturing solutionsTIMTOS visitors can find products from every facet of the machine tool supply chain, as well as smart technologies and manufacturing solutions. Taiwan has a unique machine tool cluster that comprises more than 16,500 machinery producers and component suppliers that form an integrated supply chain. This supply chain serves as a foundation for companies to efficiently produce high-quality and precision machinery, fulfilling demands of the aerospace, automobile, medical, high-tech products and consumer electronics industries. Taiwanese machine tool producers are also able to develop smart machines and production lines to adapt to global trends.Rendering the latest trends and Industry 4.0 developmentIn response to the Fourth Industrial Revolution, TIMTOS 2019 will highlight 'Industry 4.0 & Smart Manufacturing' and 'AI Technology' by showcasing digitalized solutions that integrate machine tools, industrial robots, sensors, IoT, big data analysis, machine learning and AI technology to help manufacturers achieve 'human-machine collaboration' and make automated production lines more efficient and resilient. The organizers will also hold the second TIMTOS Summit where industry experts and top executives from firms such as AWS, SAP, DMG MORI, Optomec, Dassault, Heidenhain, Siemens and ABB will offer their insights on future trends in four topics --'Machine Intelligence and AIoT', 'Additive Manufacturing', 'Automotive Manufacturing Revolution' and 'Innovation in Aerospace Manufacturing'. The Summit will undoubtedly inspire industry players. For more information about TIMTOS 2019, please visit: www.timtos.com.tw.TIMTOS is jointly organized by Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) and Taiwan Association of Machinery Industry (TAMI).About TAITRAFounded in 1970 to help promote foreign trade, the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) is the foremost non-profit trade promotion organization in Taiwan. Jointly sponsored by the government, industry associations, and several commercial organizations, TAITRA assists businesses and manufacturers with reinforcing their international competitiveness and in coping with the challenges they face in the markets. TAITRA promotes world trade through more than 40 annual trade shows in Taiwan and runs a network of more than 60 overseas branch offices worldwide.Press Contact:Grace YuEmail: timtos@taitra.org.twSource: TAITRACopyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.