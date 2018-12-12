Hekou District Administrative Approval Service Bureau Opens Its Doors in Shandong on November 30

A First-class Business Environment for Better Investment Promotion and Talent Introduction

DONGYING, China, Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In the morning of November 30, 2018, the Hekou District Administrative Approval Service Bureau, the first of such district-level agencies in Dongying, was officially opened. Present at the opening ceremony were several public figures -- Tian Bingbing, deputy secretary of the CPC Hekou District Committee and district mayor, Liu Bin, member of the Standing Committee of the CPC Hekou District Committee and office director, Chen Guilin, member of the Standing Committee and deputy district mayor, Lyu Guoqiang, member of the Standing Committee and head of the organization department, according to the Publicity Department of Hekou District, Dongying City, Shandong Province.



Tian Bingbing warmly congratulated bureau personnel on its establishment, and raised some specific requirements: "We will implement strong reform measures to establish a top-graded government platform, and improve our political positions. By concentrating the efforts of the entire district on building this bureau into a reform model, we will revolve around the principle of having minimum issues, short processing time, maximum efficiency with quality service. We'll rely on the most efficient operational mechanism to create a top-notch, efficient business environment, establish a holistic approach, promote the reform of streamlined administration and delegation of powers, combine strengthened administration with power devolution, optimize service around the construction of a service-oriented government, and ensure clear duties, work connections and regulation linkages; create a highly professional team to build a first-class service model, intensify overall consciousness, and endeavor to strengthen coordination and supervision, regulatory responsibility and work discipline."



With a focus on investment promotion and talent introduction, Hekou District optimizes the business environment and prioritizes the advantages of high-quality development, a strategy adopted in the beginning of 2018. Focusing on the goal of creating a reform demonstration zone, Hekou District has improved the approval process by establishing the administrative approval service bureau, and has implemented the so-called "8+x" working mechanism. It has also deepened the reform of full online handling process, and has launched ten special actions in order to build a high-quality business environment, thereby ensuring that all affairs will be efficiently and effectively handled at one service window and through one visit. These actions include measures to share information, reduction of time needed for opening electricity services and for opening a business, optimization of procedures for real estate registration, facilitation on credit and loan processes, and improvement on business environment.

