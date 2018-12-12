Leading Asian Integrated Security Exhibition -- SECON 2019 To Be Held in March Next Year

The perfect Test-Bed for security enterprises to enter Asian market

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SECON 2019 will be held from March 6-8, 2019 at Hall 3 & 4 in KINTEX, Seoul, Korea. Hosted by the 'SECON 2019 Organising Committee' and organized by UBM BN, the exhibition is dedicated to develop the security industry and boost global trade of its products & solutions. With 22,000+ sqm of exhibition area, SECON 2019 in its largest scale ever will have 500+ exhibitors from 15+ countries and 46,000+ buyers participating from all over the world.

As the biggest security exhibition in Korea, SECON serves as a test-bed & trend-setter for global security enterprises to help grow their businesses in Asian market. Furthermore, SECON has grown by over 10% per year in terms of the size of exhibitors and visitors -- 433 exhibitors from 12 countries and 46,324 visitors from 25 countries participated in SECON 2018.

Global security enterprises will gather at SECON 2019

With an aim to be the only Asian integrated security event beyond Korea, 500+ global exhibitors from 15+ countries will display their state-of-the-art security products and solutions related to video surveillance, access control, IT security, IoT, social safety, homeland security and industry security, etc. at SECON 2019.

Global leading security enterprises, such as HIKVISION, DAHUA, UNIVIEW and ZKTeco have already confirmed their presence at SECON 2019. In addition, renowned Korean security companies such as Samsung S1, Hanwha Techwin and ADT CAPS will also participate in the exhibition. CUDO Communication, Suprema, Techsphere, AMANO Korea, WONWOO, INNODEP, MPOLESYSTEM, INDUSVISION, IRIS ID, SOLTECH INFONET, INCON and many more will also join SECON 2019 to develop their global businesses. Other overseas exhibitors like Milestone, YTOT, VISIONLABS, XAFER SRL, SANHE LENSTECH OPTOELECTRONIC SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY, LG HITACHI and so on will expand their businesses in Korea and establish their business networks with Korean buyers through SECON 2019.

The most popular technologies of current global security industry -- Smart City, AI, Home Network Solutions, and more -- will be covered by SECON 2019

Smart City and Home Network Solutions, the most concerned technologies of global security industry these days, will be discussed at SECON 2019. In this regard, SECON 2019 will focus on Smart city security technology & Anti-hacking solution, IoT security solution, Smart control solution based on deep-learning and AI technologies. Furthermore, as current trend of security industry is moving to home IoT field containing integrated IoT platform which involves a combination of Home Network and AI, SECON 2019 will display a variety of Home Network solution to keep up with this trend. Access control system, digital door lock products applying biometric technology and home network solution connected with lock and door camera will be shown at SECON 2019 as well.

As of the end of November 2018, around 80% of SECON 2019 exhibition areas had been already booked. If you want to be an exhibitor of SECON 2019, please contact SECON 2019 Sales Team at global@seconexpo.com. Please visit SECON 2019 official website (www.seconexpo.com) for pre-registration and more information of the exhibition.

