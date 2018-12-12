Imprint Analytics provides isotope analysis to the food sector, focusing on analytical verification of geographic origin and authenticity testing.

The partnership will allow Imprint Analytics to further widen the scope of its technology and know-how. Its isotope fingerprinting capabilities will complement SGS's existing service portfolio in the food authenticity and fraud segment. In parallel, the global SGS network will provide Imprint Analytics with wider market access for its technology. As part of the cooperation agreement, SGS will grant a convertible loan to Imprint Analytics.

Founded in 2013 and privately owned, Imprint Analytics employs 11 highly skilled specialists providing services to retail, manufacturers and authorities, both locally and internationally.

"This partnership is aligned with the strategy of our Agriculture, Food & Life business to offer innovative solutions to the market, and to bring trust and transparency to our customers across the food value chain," said Frankie Ng, CEO of SGS.

