RecRight Video Interviews Now Live on SAP App Center

By integrating with SAP SuccessFactors Recruiting, RecRight Video Interviews helps companies find top talent with ease and cost-effectiveness.

RecRight today announced that its Video Interviews tool is now available on the SAP App Center , the digital marketplace for SAP partner offerings. RecRight Video Interviews integrates with the SAP SuccessFactors Recruiting solution and delivers efficiency throughout the entire recruitment process as well as a smooth candidate experience for applicants.

"RecRight is proud to partner with SAP. By integrating with SAP SuccessFactors Recruiting, RecRight can offer a more streamlined user experience for recruiters, while candidates enjoy a best-of-breed experience. We've already seen positive signals from the market on our partnership," summarizes Riku Malkki, CEO of RecRight.

With RecRight Video Interviews now available on SAP App Center, companies of all sizes and across multiple industries can take advantage of modern, advanced video recruiting capabilities within their SAP SuccessFactors work flows. With video recruiting, companies can;

identify the right talent and minimize bad interviews

achieve significant time savings for recruiters

take hiring team collaboration to another level

build employer brand and improve candidate experience

speed up the entire recruitment process

More information on RecRight Video Interview can be found here: https://www.recright.com/en/product/video-interview/

The SAP App Center provides customers with real-time access to more than 1,600 innovative partner solutions that complement and extend their SAP solutions, enabling digital transformation of their business. SAP App Center customers can buy solutions directly from partners and centrally manage purchases, billing and vendor communications.

RecRight is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge program. As such, it is empowered to build, market and sell software applications on top of SAP Cloud Platform, the market-leading platform-as-a-service offering from SAP.

The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs - quickly and cost-effectively. The program provides access to all relevant SAP technologies in one simple framework under a single, global contract.

About RecRight

RecRight offers the RecRight video interview tool, which provides an intuitive, flexible and user-friendly experience to fulfill recruiters' most demanding needs. Video interview is at its best in the first interview round to gain insights and identify the right candidates making the whole recruitment process more efficient. RecRight is mobile friendly and GDPR compliant. More on recright.com

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies. Please see http://www.sap.com/trademark for additional trademark information and notices.

