BerGenBio Presents Key Results From PhII Programme With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib at DNB's 9th Annual Nordic Healthcare Conference

- Bemcentinib proof of concept clinical data as monotherapy and in combination confirms focus on lung cancer & leukaemia

- AXL biomarker correlation supports bemcentinib's proposed MoA, potential for Companion Diagnostic

- Significant milestones expected over next 12 months

BERGEN, Norway, Dec 12 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BerGenBio ASA (OSE:BGBIO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of first-in-class AXL kinase inhibitors to treat multiple cancer indications, announces that the Company will be presenting key results from its Phase II clinical programme with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib at the DNB's 9th Annual Nordic Healthcare Conference in Oslo, Norway, today at 10:15-10:40 CET.

The slides are available for download at the Company's website: www.bergenbio.com/investors/presentations/

Richard Godfrey, Chief Executive Officer of BerGenBio, commented: "We have made significant progress during 2018 establishing clinical proof of concept for the remarkable utility of bemcentinib in cancers with high unmet clinical need and large market potential. We have shown that our once-a-day, oral selective AXL inhibitor is well tolerated as a monotherapy and in combination with immune-, targeted and chemotherapies. What is more, consistently we have seen that efficacy scales with AXL biomarker expression leading to superior response rates in AXL biomarker positive relapsed/refractory AML and MDS as a monotherapy as well as non-small cell lung cancer where we are combining with the immunotherapy blockbuster Keytruda. We have met all our operational milestones this year and are looking forward to starting a randomised phase II programme towards the end of H1 2019 based on key results obtained this year."

About BerGenBio ASA

BerGenBio ASA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of first-in-class AXL kinase inhibitors to treat multiple cancer indications. The Company is a world leader in understanding the essential role of AXL kinase in mediating cancer spread, immune evasion and drug resistance in multiple aggressive solid and haematological cancers.

BerGenBio's lead product, bemcentinib, is a selective, potent and orally bio-available small molecule AXL inhibitor in four Company sponsored Phase II clinical trials in major cancer indications, with read-outs anticipated in the second half of 2018.

AXL kinase is cell membrane receptor and an essential mediator of the biological mechanisms that drive aggressive and life-threatening diseases. In cancer, AXL drives tumour survival, treatment resistance and spread, as well as suppressing the body's immune response to tumours. AXL expression has been established as a negative prognostic factor in many cancers. AXL inhibitors, therefore, have potential value at the centre of cancer combination therapy, addressing significant unmet medical needs and multiple high-value market opportunities.

BerGenBio is based in Bergen, Norway with a subsidiary in Oxford, UK. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: BGBIO).



www.bergenbio.com

Forward looking statements

This announcement may contain forward-looking statements, which as such are not historical facts, but are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions. These assumptions are inherently subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other important factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in this announcement by such forward-looking statements.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

