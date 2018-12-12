(left to right, 2 from left) Irwan Kuncoro - Director of Sales & Marketing Division PT MMKSI; Naoya Nakamura - President Director of PT MMKSI; Ari Askhara - President Director of Garuda Indonesia



TOKYO, Dec 12, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Motors has concluded the largest fleet sale to date of its XPANDER model, demonstrating the strong demand for the company's award-winning MPV (multi-purpose vehicle) among commercial buyers.Garuda, Indonesia's national carrier, has taken delivery of more than 400 XPANDER vehicles, which will be used by the airline's staff to support operations at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Indonesia.XPANDER has become one of Mitsubishi Motors' best-selling models since its launch in 2017, with sales of nearly 100,000 units by the end of November 2018. Developed and manufactured in Indonesia, the XPANDER was designed to meet the needs of the fast-growing economies of the ASEAN region.The XPANDER is a small but roomy MPV that can carry a driver and up to seven passengers in comfort, with plenty of space for luggage. It combines an attractive and comfortable design with the toughness and reliability for which the Mitsubishi brand is renowned. It was named Car of the Year earlier this year by Otomotif, the leading Indonesian tabloid.From the outset, Mitsubishi Motors recognized that many customers would buy an XPANDER for commercial use. Fleet sales are an important part of XPANDER's success, and the order from Garuda is the largest single contract to date."The XPANDER has been a huge success in Indonesia and beyond, appealing to both private and business buyers. We are very pleased that our largest fleet sale to date is with Garuda Indonesia, a leading national company. This builds on the XPANDER's retail success, with more than 100,000 vehicles sold since launch in 2017," said Trevor Mann, COO of Mitsubishi Motors.The latest batch of 282 XPANDERS were delivered at an event attended by Ari Askhara, CEO of Garuda Indonesia. Among other uses, Garuda's air crew will use XPANDERs carrying the airline's brand as airport shuttles.About Mitsubishi MotorsMitsubishi Motors Corporation is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has a competitive edge in SUVs and pickup trucks, electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles. Since the Mitsubishi group produced its first car more than a century ago, we have demonstrated an ambitious and often disruptive approach, developing new vehicle genres and pioneering cutting-edge technologies. Deeply rooted in Mitsubishi Motors' DNA, our brand strategy will appeal to ambitious drivers, willing to challenge conventional wisdom and ready to embrace change. Consistent with this mindset, Mitsubishi Motors introduced its new brand strategy in 2017, expressed in its "Drive your Ambition" tagline - a combination of personal drive and forward attitude, and a reflection of the constant dialogue between the brand and its customers. Today Mitsubishi Motors is committed to continuous investment in innovative new technologies, attractive design and product development, bringing exciting and authentic new vehicles to customers around the world.Source: Mitsubishi MotorsContact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.