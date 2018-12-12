Regulatory News:

BIOCORP (Paris:ALCOR) (FR0012788065 ALCOR PEA-PME eligible), a French company specializing in the development and manufacturing of medical devices and smart drug delivery systems, and VARI, a subsidiary of LINDAL GROUP manufacturing valves and actuators for pharmaceutical aerosol systems, announce that they have reached a commercialization agreement.

This partnership will enable VARI to integrate and commercialize InspairTM. The contract includes an exclusivity clause covering several countries in South America, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Southeast Asia.

Designed and developed by BIOCORP, Inspair is a smart sensor converting inhalers into connected devices to help patients with asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases (COPD).

Inspair brings an innovative and effective response to the needs of these two pathologies: it acts directly on the treatment compliance and strengthens the connection between the patient and the medical staff, providing a real-time therapeutic follow-up. This smart sensor converts any pressurized metered dose inhaler into a connected device. Inspair records data related to daily inhalations, ensures the right preparation of the canister, assesses the coordination of actuation with inhalation and provides a useful guidance throughout different steps, mastering the inhalation technique.

"Chronic lung diseases affect an increasing number of people who need solutions to improve compliance. Signing this contract is a step forward in the field of connected health. LINDAL is a major player in the market and this partnership is a significative opportunity for providing connectivity features to the end patient and help him to better manage his treatment ", underlines Eric Dessertenne, COO of BIOCORP.

"This partnership with BIOCORP will enhance LINDAL product portfolio with a highly innovative offering in a context where connected health is getting more and more popular. Patients are very keen on collecting their health data to actively manage their therapy by sharing it with their doctor. This technology is particularly interesting for people with chronic diseases, like asthma or COPD, helping them to easily and accurately adjust their treatment ", declared Sergio Monti, VARI Sales Director.

ABOUT BIOCORP

Founded in 2004 in Issoire (near Clermont-Ferrand), France, BIOCORP is a French company specializing in the development and manufacturing of medical devices and innovative drug delivery systems. It is listed as 'Innovative Company' by the French public investment bank Bpifrance. With over twenty years of experience and more than 30 manufactured products, BIOCORP is a key player in the industry, providing drug delivery solutions that meet the evolving needs of patients. Today, BIOCORP continues to innovate in medical plastics, its core business, and to market traditional devices (alternative to aluminum capsules, syringe and vial administration systems) that have been an important source of recurring income. Its solid expertise and capacity to innovate have allowed the company to develop new Internet-connected products, including Easylog, a smart cap for pen injectors that captures injection data and automatically transmits data to a mobile app, helping patients to manage their treatment. The company has a team of 47 employees. BIOCORP is listed on Alternext since July 2015 (FR0012788065 ALCOR).

For more information, please visit www.biocorpsys.com

Follow us on Twitter @BIOCORPSystems

ABOUT LINDAL GROUP

LINDAL Group was founded in 1959 and today is one of the world's market leaders in aerosol packaging technology. LINDAL Group offers a broad range of standard and custom aerosol packaging solutions and has become a partner of choice for many of the world's most prestigious, innovative and trusted brands. LINDAL products include standard and specialized valve and actuator technologies. The company serves customers in personal care, homecare, pharmaceuticals, food and technical segments.

For more information, please visit www.lindalgroup.com

