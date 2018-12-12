Telia Carrier announced today that it has further expanded access to its Global IP Backbone with an additional PoP (Point-of-Presence) in Zurich, Switzerland. This brings the number of PoPs available in Switzerland to three, in direct response to increased demand for access to Telia Carrier's new high capacity fibre route stretching from Zurich to Frankfurt via Basel.

The colozüri.ch data center is the most energy-efficient carrier neutral facility in Zurich and is designed in accordance with Tier IV data centre principles. The new PoP gives colozüri.ch customers direct access to the Telia Global IP backbone and full suite of IP services, including Cloud Connect which secures a direct on-ramp to the leading global cloud service providers.

The combination of numerous regional PoPs and efficient routing supports a huge increase in regional traffic, as enterprises and consumers demand access to high quality Internet services, such as OTT (Over-The-Top) content, cloud connectivity, web-hosting and more. Customers in industries as diverse as financial services, healthcare and media are making extensive use of IP technology, often needing to reach end users, services and resources on the other side of the globe with low latency, high speed and consistent reliability. As the #1 ranked global Internet backbone, according to Dyn Research, Telia Carrier is perfectly placed to support these needs and make the whole web that bit closer.

"Our customers demand the highest levels of performance and resilience from their IP services," said Reto Burkhalter from colozüri.ch. "Having direct access to the Telia Global IP backbone, means that regardless of the demands of their industry, they can be sure of giving their customers and business partners the best possible experience, against a backdrop of constantly escalating IP traffic volumes."

"Our continued investment in this region is a testament to our customer driven approach when expanding the Telia Global IP Backbone," said Christoph Lannert, Regional Sales Director for Telia Carrier. "The demand for IP services throughout Europe is growing at an incredible rate. We are continually expanding our network to ensure we have the capacity and reach to meet customer demand for traffic intensive workflows, from cloud computing to media streaming. Our footprint also plays a key role in providing connectivity throughout Southern Europe and into Africa, which is a rapidly growing market."

Top-ranked global backbone

Telia Carrier owns and operates the world's #1 backbone (according to Dyn Research) and provides critical network infrastructure, services and cloud connectivity to operators, content providers and enterprises alike. With customers in more than 110 countries, their global network footprint connects more than 265 Points of Presence with 65,000 km of fiber across Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East.

About Telia Carrier

Telia Carrier owns and operates one of the world's most extensive fiber backbones. Our mission is to provide exceptional network infrastructure and services empowering individuals, businesses and societies to execute their most critical activities. By working close to our customers, we make big ideas happen at the speed of fiber. Discover more at teliacarrier.com.

About colozüri.ch

colozüri.ch is an independent and carrier-neutral provider of datacentre services located in Zurich, Switzerland. The datacentre was planned and constructed to serve carriers, Internet service providers, hosting companies and anyone else who needs reliable and efficient rackspace for server operations and other telecommuniations equipment. For more information, please visit us at https://www.colozueri.ch/.

