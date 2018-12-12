KELLER GROUP PLC - Audit Tender Result and Board Update

For immediate release 12 December 2018

AUDIT TENDER RESULT AND BOARD UPDATE

Following a competitive tender process led by the Audit Committee, Keller Group plc ("Keller") announces its intention to propose the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as its external auditor for the financial year 31 December 2019. A resolution to approve the appointment will be put to shareholders at the Annual General Meeting in May 2019.

As disclosed in the Group 2017 Annual Report and Accounts, Keller planned to appoint a new auditor. KPMG LLP will remain in the role as auditor until the conclusion of the audit for the financial year ended 31 December 2018, and will assist with an orderly transition.

Keller Group plc also announces Chris Girling will retire from the Board and as Audit Committee Chairman on 1 January 2019, and as previously communicated, will be succeeded by Paula Bell.

Peter Hill, Chairman of Keller, said:

Chris joined the Keller Board as an Independent Non-executive Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee in 2011. In his almost eight years on the Board he has made an enormous contribution, and we have all benefited from his wide business and contracting experience, judgement and sage advice. On behalf of the Board I would like to thank Chris for his years of service and to wish him well for the future.

For further information, please contact:

Keller Group plc www.keller.com

Kerry Porritt 020 7616 7575

Group Company Secretary

Notes to Editors :

Keller is the world's largest geotechnical contractor, providing technically advanced geotechnical solutions to the construction industry. With annual revenue of around £2.0bn, Keller has approximately 11,000 staff world-wide.

Keller is the clear market leader in the US, Canada, Australia and South Africa; it has prime positions in most established European markets and a strong profile in many developing markets.

LEI number: 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10

Classification: 3.1 Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State