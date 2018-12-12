Press Release

December 12, 2018

Signify announces Mr. Abhijit Bhattacharya to step down as Supervisory Board member

Eindhoven, the Netherlands - Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, today announced that Mr. Abhijit Bhattacharya will step down from Signify's Supervisory Board at his own request on December 31, 2018. The Supervisory Board will propose a new candidate in due course.

Mr Abhijit Bhattacharya has expressed his wish to step down from Signify's Supervisory Board in light of Royal Philips's current shareholding in Signify and its intention to further sell down its stake over time.

"I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Mr. Bhattacharya, who has been an active and valuable member of Signify's Supervisory Board since our IPO," said Mr. Arthur van der Poel, Chairman of Signify's Supervisory Board.

