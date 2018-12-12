Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2018-12-12 / 08:00 *Senvion signs 48 MW contracts of 3.XM series in European core markets* *Hamburg/Courbevoie*: Senvion has signed 47.5 megawatts (MW) firm contracts of its modular 3.XM series in Belgium, France and Portugal in the fourth quarter of 2018. In Belgium, Senvion has concluded contracts with customers including EDF Luminus for the Sint Gillis Waas wind farm and Eoly for the Rebaix wind farm. The Belgian wind farms total four wind turbines including 3.4M104 and 3.4M114 turbine types. The installation and the commissioning of the Belgian wind farms are planned for Summer 2019. In France and Portugal, Senvion has signed contracts with new customers, respectively CEZ Group and EKZ, the utility of the Canton of Zurich. The French Aschère-le-Marché wind farm, developed by ABO Wind and owned by CEZ Group, is located in the region of Centre - Val de Loire. Four Senvion 3.4M114 turbines at various hub heights - 79 metres and 93 metres - will be installed and commissioned within the second half of 2019. The 20.4 MW Portuguese wind project, called Marvila II, is located in the region of Leiria and will consist of six Senvion 3.4M122 wind turbines with a hub height at 119 metres. The commissioning is planned for Autumn 2019. Senvion will provide full maintenance services for a period of 20 years to the EDF Luminus's wind farm and for a period of 15 years with extensions up to 25 years for the Marvila wind farm and up to 20 years for the Rebaix and Aschère-le-Marché wind farms. *Olivier Perot, Managing Director of Senvion Europe South, states*: "These projects perfectly illustrate how the modularity of the Senvion's turbine portfolio is a real competitive advantage, providing wind energy at a low LCoE. Senvion's 3.XM platform with different rotor sizes and hub heights can be efficiently integrated in any location, regardless of what the complexity of the sites. In addition, Senvion's flexible approach is also very much appreciated by the clients with diversified profiles, which is reflected by the contracts won with new clients such as CEZ Group and EKZ. An efficient product portfolio and a tailor-made customer approach are key for Senvion to sustainable growth in its core markets." *About Senvion:* Senvion is a leading global manufacturer of onshore and offshore wind turbines. The company develops, produces and markets wind turbines for almost any location - with rated outputs of 2 MW to 6.33 MW and rotor diameters of 82 metres to 152 metres. Furthermore, the company offers its customers project specific solutions in the areas of turnkey, service and maintenance, transport and installation, as well as foundation planning and construction. The Senvion systems are mainly designed in the major TechCenters in Osterrönfeld and Bangalore and manufactured at its German and Portuguese plants in Bremerhaven, Vagos and Oliveira de Frades as well as in Zory-Warszowice, Poland and Baramati, India. With approximately 4,000 employees worldwide, the company makes use of the experience gained from the manufacture and installation of more than 7,900 wind turbines around the world. The company's operational subsidiary Senvion GmbH is based in Hamburg and represented by distribution partners, subsidiaries and participations in European markets such as France, Belgium, the Netherlands, the UK, Italy, Romania, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, and Poland as well as on a global level in the USA, China, Australia, Japan, India, Chile and Canada. Senvion S.A. is listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. *Vice President Capital Markets and Public Relations* Dhaval Vakil phone: +44 20 3859 3664 mobile: +44 7788 390 185 email: dhaval.vakil@senvion.com *Communication and Marketing Manager* Delphine Hochepot phone: +33 (0)1 41 38 17 59 mobile: +33 (0)6 46 16 12 25 email: delphine.hochepot@senvion.com End of Media Release Issuer: Senvion S.A. 2018-12-12 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Senvion S.A. 46a, avenue John F. Kennedy L-1855 Luxembourg Luxemburg Phone: +352 26 00 5305 Fax: +352 26 00 5301 E-mail: press@senvion.com Internet: www.senvion.com ISIN: LU1377527517, XS1223808749, XS1223809390 WKN: A2AFKW Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Dublin, Luxembourg Stock Exchange End of News DGAP Media 756845 2018-12-12

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 12, 2018 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)