Stockholm, December 12, 2018- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that the trading in C.A.G Group AB's shares (short name: CAG) will commence today on Nasdaq First North Premier in Stockholm. C.A.G Group is the 82nd company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2018. C.A.G Group is an IT consulting firm offering specialist services within IT management, system development, operations and learning services. The company serves clients in a number of industries, primarily banking and financial services, healthcare and the defence industry. C.A.G Group was founded in 2005, currently employs 330 consultants and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. For more information, please visit www.cag.se. "We are very pleased to have completed a successful listing and share issue," said Åsa Landén Ericsson, CEO of C.A.G Group. "Being listed on Nasdaq First North Premier will offer an arena to demonstrate our ambitions to a broader audience. We believe the listing is an important factor for C.A.G's continued success and growth. I extend a warm welcome to our new shareholders and look forward to 2019 and a new chapter in C.A.G's development, where we as a listed company will continue to work hard to create value for long-standing and new shareholders". "We welcome C.A.G Group to Nasdaq First North Premier," said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European Listings, Nasdaq. "We congratulate the entire team on its successful listing, and look forward to supporting the company with the visibility and investor exposure that a Nasdaq First North Premier listing brings." C.A.G Group AB has appointed Erik Penser Bankaktiebolag as the Certified Adviser. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. About Nasdaq First North Nasdaq First North is regulated as a multilateral trading facility, operated by the different exchanges within Nasdaq Nordic (Nasdaq First North Denmark is regulated as an alternative marketplace). It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market.