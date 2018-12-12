The Cornell SC Johnson College of Business and the CEMS Global Alliance in Management Education Announce Collaboration

PARIS, December 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Cornell SC Johnson College of Business will be the first US business school to join CEMS - the Global Alliance in Management Education.

Beginning in August 2020, Cornell students who enrol in the Master of Professional Studies (MPS) in Applied Economics and Management in the Charles H. Dyson School of Applied Economics and Management may elect to pursue a designation in International Management from CEMS.

CEMS confers a Master's in International Management certificate upon completion of a one-year, postgraduate, pre-experience program delivered by a global alliance of 32 academic members (leading business schools), 69 corporate members (multinational companies) and 7 social members (NGOs).

Graduates will join alumni of 85 nationalities, working in 75+ countries.

"We are very pleased to collaborate with CEMS as the first business school in the United States on the launch of the CEMS Master's in International Management (MIM)," said Joe Thomas, Interim Dean of the SC Johnson College of Business.

"We believe the CEMS MIM will be a differentiator for students studying at Cornell and allow for career acceleration, deep learning and career opportunities across the globe," said Lynn Wooten, Dean of the Charles H. Dyson School of Applied Economics and Management.

Roland Siegers, Executive Director of CEMS, said: "This alliance is a significant step forward, as the Cornell SC Johnson College of Business clearly sees growth potential in the Master's in Management segment of the US business education market. We believe that the demand for such degrees will rise within the US, as graduates desire to make an impact early in their careers."

Students study the CEMS curriculum for one term at their home university and in a different member school for the second term. In addition to a home degree, students complete a business consulting project and internship with CEMS corporate members.

Cornell will bring on board two corporate members (global multinational companies) that will partner with CEMS.

Cornell students will earn the MPS in Applied Economics and Management from Cornell and the CEMS MIM from CEMS.

"CEMS' exclusive network will provide Cornell students active engagement with CEMS' prominent corporate members and over 13,000 alumni who collaborate in classroom learning, internships and career management," said Rohit Verma, Dean of External Relations, SC Johnson College of Business.

