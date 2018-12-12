Vestas Wind Systems A/S: Vestas receives largest order to date in India with 252 MW EPC project from auction

Singapore, 12 December 2018

Leveraging Vestas' experience from more than 4 GW of turnkey projects across the globe, Vestas has received an order for a 252 MW Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) project in India. The order is Vestas' largest order to date in India and placed by Vivid Solaire Energy Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of Engie, and was awarded as part of the national level wind auctions organised by SECI.

The project will be located in Thattaparai in Tuticorin district in the Tamil Nadu state and includes delivery, installation and commissioning of 126 V120-2.0 MW turbines, as well as the project's civil and electrical work. The turbines will be serviced by Vestas under a 10-year full scope Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement as well as a Vestas Online Business SCADA solution.



"This project is particularly significant for us because it brings ENGIE's renewable energy generation capacities in India to 1 GW, a major milestone that proves our commitment, both to India and to the development of low-carbon energy sources. We have a long history of working with Vestas in multiple geographies, and remain confident that Vestas will be a strong, reliable and value-additive partner in our journey towards achieving our renewables ambitions in India", said Malcolm Wrigley, Country Manager, Engie India.



"With this EPC project in India, we underline the broad range of capabilities Vestas can offer to our customers in the Indian market. Our extensive EPC project management experience and ability to develop site-specific solutions to compete in auctions have been key factors in securing this order", says Clive Turton, President of Vestas Asia Pacific.



Turbine delivery is expected to commence in the second quarter of 2019, while commissioning is expected in the third and fourth quarter of 2019.



The production from the wind park will offset around 724,000 tons of CO 2 per year, corresponding to the average residential electricity consumption of 5.88 million urban electricity consumers in India.





For updated Vestas photographs and videos, please visit our media images page at: https://www.vestas.com/en/media/images .



For more information, please contact:

Stephanie Foo

Senior Manager, Marketing & Communications, Asia Pacific

FOHKH@vestas.com

+65 9645 4558

Charu Tripathi

Marketing Professional, India

CHTRI@vestas.com

+91 73394 32334





About ENGIE

ENGIE Middle East, South & Central Asia and Turkey

About Vestas

Vestas is the energy industry's global partner on sustainable energy solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service wind turbines across the globe, and with 97 GW of wind turbines in 9 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else. Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and unparalleled 83 GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas' more than 24,400 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.

We invite you to learn more about Vestas by visiting our website at www.vestas.com and following us on our social media channels:

www.twitter.com/vestas (http://www.twitter.com/vestas)

(http://www.twitter.com/vestas) www.linkedin.com/company/vestas (http://www.linkedin.com/company/vestas)

(http://www.linkedin.com/company/vestas) www.facebook.com/vestas (http://www.facebook.com/vestas)

(http://www.facebook.com/vestas) www.instagram.com/vestas (http://www.instagram.com/vestas)

(http://www.instagram.com/vestas) www.youtube.com/vestas (http://www.youtube.com/vestas)

Attachment