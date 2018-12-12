Prepaid Financial Services Limited (PFS) has been awarded a place on the Crown Commercial Service (CCS) RM3828 Payment Solutions Framework Agreement for the supply of a range of innovative electronic money solutions.

PFS, who is one of the suppliers on Lot 2 which covers the supply and maintenance of prepaid payment solutions is available to central government and the wider public sectors and went live last week.

CCS supports the public sector to achieve maximum commercial value when procuring common goods and services. PFS is a challenger FinTech placing innovation at the forefront of agile payment solution requirements for government organisations in multiple countries.

Chris Williams, Commercial Agreements Lead at CCS said: "We welcome PFS to the RM3828 CCS framework after a rigorous procurement process. We look forward to working with them in the provision of pre-paid card payment solutions to the public sector."

Lee Britton, Commercial Director at PFS said: "CCS is focused on sourcing premier suppliers delivering first class product ranges that offer the best value for money for taxpayers. Prepaid Financial Services is honoured to have been awarded a position on the payment solutions commercial agreement."

Notes to Editors

Crown Commercial Service (CCS) is an Executive Agency of the Cabinet Office, supporting the public sector to achieve maximum commercial value when procuring common goods and services.

To find out more about CCS, visit www.gov.uk/ccs

Follow us on Twitter @gov_procurement and on LinkedIn http://www.linkedin.com/company/2827044

About Prepaid Financial Services

Prepaid Financial Services Limited (PFS) provides multi-award-winning payment technology solutions by offering comprehensive innovations in e-money. As a pioneer in the evolution of FinTech, its world-class solutions include e-wallets, physical and virtual prepaid cards, as well as IBAN accounts in the UK and Eurozone. PFS is Authorised and Regulated by the FCA in the UK as an electronic money institution and has passported its e-money license to enable e-money issuance in the EEA.

PFS has rapidly expanded to become one of Europe's largest e-money issuers. The company has returned profits for 10 consecutive years. With programmes active in 24 countries and growing, PFS has the ability to transact in 22 currencies. PFS' products and state-of-the-art technology platforms are trusted by governments, local authorities, NGOs, mobile network operators, banks, and corporate clients globally. PFS is an agile FinTech chosen by FinTechs.

Explore the future of prepaid financial solutions today by visiting https://prepaidfinancialservices.com Discover more about PFS' next-generation payment solutions Sales@PrepaidFinancialServices.com

Ends

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181212005036/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact Information

Marie O'Riordan MPRCA MAM

Senior Public Relations Communications Manager

Prepaid Financial Services Limited (PFS)

Email Marie.ORiordan@PrepaidFinancialServices.com

Tel +442071835856 +353469079073