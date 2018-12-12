Kat Von D Beauty Launches Must-Have Lolita Collection - And It's 100% Vegan & Cruelty-Free

LolitaPorVida

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for the holidays, Kat Von D Beauty introduces the Lolita Capsule Collection, three all-new ways to wear the brand's most beloved and fast-selling shade of all time! The collection features an eyeshadow palette, liquid eyeliner and liquid lipstick that you can wear alone or together to create the ultimate monochromatic look.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8461351-kat-von-d-beauty-lolita-collection/

Fun fact: a Lolita shade is sold once every minute around the world!

The original Everlasting Liquid Lipstick in Lolita sparked a frenzy in 2015, becoming an instant favourite for its beautiful balance of undertones that make this iconic chestnut rose shade a universal neutral uniquely flattering on any complexion.

Lolita Eyeshadow Palette - From "Besitos" (little kisses) to "Corazón" (heart), the 8 high-pigment, blendable matte shades in this palette were inspired by Lolita's rosy tones, with each shade name reflecting the brand's Latin heritage. Of course, the palette wouldn't be complete without the original Lolita eyeshadow, which sold out in just a few hours when it debuted as a single shade.

UK - (£ 32)

Ireland - (€40)

Everlasting Glimmer Veil Liquid Lipstick in Lolita ($30) - This rich, glimmery-not-gritty formula combines the same long-wear, weightless innovation behind Everlasting Liquid Lipstick with a multi-dimensional liquid-crystal glitter finish, available for the first time in the gorgeous chestnut rose Lolita shade.

UK - (£ 20)

Ireland - (€30)

Ink Well Long-Wear Matte Eyeliner in Lolita ($25) - Kat Von D Beauty's most matte, bulletproof eyeliner is now available in Lolita. Ink Well's super-innovative formula offers extreme 24-hour wear and waterproof, transfer-proof, and smudge-proof performance that's ultra-precise with 1-swipe opacity.

UK - (£ 17)

Ireland - (€21)

Kat Von D Beauty Lolita Collection (each sold separately) will be available in the UK & Ireland on December 12, 2018online at Katvondbeauty.com and in stores at Debenhams.

Vegan! Kat Von D Beauty's passion for animals means that all products are 100% Cruelty Free Forever. The Kat Von D Beauty Lolita Collection is 100% vegan. Share your looks and find more inspiration at KatVonDBeauty.com, @KatVonDBeauty, KatVonDBeauty LolitaPorVida

ABOUT KAT VON D BEAUTY: Long wear. High pigment. Cruelty Free Vegan.

Kat Von D Beauty was created and launched in 2008 - an unstoppable, beloved makeup brand that specializes in long wear, high pigment, and full coverage beauty products that empower you to unleash your inner artist.

In her nonstop pursuit of creating the most perfect beauty products you've never imagined, Kat Von D tests and wears everything she makes, drawing endless inspiration from her experience as an artist, tattooer, musician, animal-rights activist, social media leader, and creator. Praised and cherished for her artistry, authenticity, innovation, and quality obsession, Kat Von D is one of the fastest-growing beauty brands in the industry.

As a passionate animal-rights activist, Kat Von D is committed to ensuring 100% Cruelty Free beauty and 100% Vegan makeup within her line. In recognition of her work, Kat was the recipient of the Animal Rights National Conference's Celebrity Animal Advocate Award and named Vegan Celebrity of the Year in 2017. Kat Von D Beauty has twice been awarded Best Cruelty-Free Cosmetics Company by peta2 in their Annual Libby Awards.

Kat Von D Beauty is distributed in 35 countries across North America, Latin America, Europe, South East Asia, Australia, the Middle East, Scandinavia, the United Kingdom and Ireland -- exclusively at SEPHORA, Naimies, Debenhams and www.katvondbeauty.com.

ABOUT KENDO

Based in San Francisco, CA, KENDO creates or acquires beauty brands and focuses on developing them into global powerhouses. The portfolio consists of Kat Von D Beauty, Marc Jacobs Beauty, OLEHENRIKSEN, BITE Beauty and Fenty Beauty by Rihanna. The name KENDO is a play on the phrase "can do." What characterizes KENDO is its dedication to product quality, innovation and authentic storytelling. Brands within the KENDO portfolio are distributed in 35 countries worldwide.