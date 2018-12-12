Zensar Selected as IT Infrastructure Partner by EBRD, UK

LONDON, December 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Key objective is to modernize the technology infrastructure

Zensar, a leading digital solutions and technology services company that specializes in partnering with global organizations across industries on their Digital transformation journey, announced that it has been selected by EBRD (European Bank for Reconstruction and Development) as their partner for Infrastructure and Network services.

Headquartered in the UK and operating in 36 economies across 3 continents, EBRD is an international multilateral developmental bank providing finance for businesses and projects that meet strict environmental and transitional objectives. The future of work and the impact of digitization on developing economies is a key area of interest for EBRD and as part of a major refresh of its own technology, it has been looking for partners who are knowledgeable, experienced and reliable in their provision of IT services. With an initial three-year contract and an option to extend the relationship is the first major technology partnership for EBRD and shall improve all aspects of the Bank's infrastructure and networks.

Commenting on this announcement,Sandeep Kishore, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Zensar said, "We are excited to be chosen by EBRD as they focus on creating better experiences for their internal and external stakeholders. Zensar' s strategic Return of Digital NeXT (New and Exponential Technologies) will help EBRD do more with current opportunities and be ready for future market potential."

Richard Williams, the Managing Director of IT at EBRD, commented, "Our Tech2020 strategy relies on the expert services of experienced partners as we develop and improve our own technology capability so that we can better support the various economies in which we operate. In Zensar, we find a robust combination of industry expertise and exciting new technologies and approaches that will help us meet our goals."

Harjott Atrii, Executive Vice-President and Global Head, Cloud & Infrastructure Services, Zensar added, "We are confident that our autonomics-led agile Infrastructure services framework, along with our proven capabilities in implementation at scale will help EBRD in realizing their transformation goals as part of EBRD Tech2020 vision. In its strategic approach to technology for EBRD, Zensar will adhere to the principles of User First, Continuous Innovation and Business Alignment within EBRD."

On the announcement,Chaitanya Rajebahadur (Chai), Senior Vice President and Head, Europe, Zensar said, "As a digital services and solutions provider in the UK & Europe, we are committed to helping leading brands succeed with tailormade solutions, leveraging digital technologies that will help the business be future ready. Our deep-rooted experience and capabilities in banking and financial services enables us to partner strategically with EBRD to help them meet their business goals."

The scope involves Zensar leading and managing the complete infrastructure rationalization and transformation which includes service desk, end user technology, Nextgen DC and cloud management, and special transformation projects to support EBRD's digital transformation. The key outcomes of the partnership will focus on delivering Cloud-based Infrastructure components to enable the use of Big Data, AI and Analytics.

Zensar team will bring in significant Infrastructure automation expertise via The VinciTM - its autonomics platform for Digital work place services and Digital Cloud operations; with build in capabilities for Self-Heal, Self-Service and Self-Help. The VinciTM will ensure that EBRD has the scalability and governance across all elements of IT as the bank increase its cloud adoption to enable Tech2020.

About EBRD

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) helps businesses and economies thrive. Through our financial investment, business services and involvement in high-level policy reform, we're well placed to promote entrepreneurship and change lives.

Everything we do pursues the goal of advancing the transition to open, market economies, whilst fostering sustainable and inclusive growth.

About Zensar (www.zensar.com)

Zensar is a leading digital solutions and technology services company that specializes in partnering with global organizations across industries on their Digital Transformation journey. A technology partner of choice, backed by a strong track record of innovation; credible investment in Digital solutions; and unwavering commitment to client success, Zensar' s comprehensive range of digital and technology services and solutions enables its clients achieve new thresholds of business performance. Zensar, with its experience in delivering excellence and superior client satisfaction through myriad technology solutions, is uniquely positioned to help its clients surpass challenges they face running their existing business most efficiently, helping in their legacy transformation, and planning for business expansion and growth through innovative and digital ways.

About RPG Enterprises (www.rpggroup.com)

RPG Enterprises, established in 1979, is one of India's fastest growing business groups with a turnover of Rs 23000 Cr. The group has diverse business interests in the areas of Infrastructure, Tyres, Pharma, IT and Specialty as well as in emerging innovation led technology businesses.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in earnings, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, withdrawal of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, and unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company.