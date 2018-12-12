NNIT A/S: NNIT signs contract with AP Pension

Press release

NNIT signs contract with AP Pension



AP Pension focuses on its growth strategy while NNIT assumes responsibility for their IT-operations.

Copenhagen, December 12, 2018 - NNIT, a leading provider of IT services and consultancy, enters into agreement with AP Pension, one of the biggest pension institutions in Denmark



While pension customers expect individualized solutions that are simple and transparent, products grow increasingly complex. In order to handle customers optimally in a market, which is highly regulated, the companies must streamline processes and focus on data and configure IT for innovation.



AP Pension has therefore worked carefully on the selection of the right outsourcing partner who can modernize the IT-systems and secure access to highly specialized it-people, while the organization achieves higher scalability and resources released for business development.



According to the agreement, which was approved by AP Pension's Board of Directors on December 11, NNIT will take over responsibility for the company's infrastructure, including server-, network- and datacentre operations, application development, service desk and onsite services. Furthermore, NNIT will assume nine employees from AP Pension.

"We look very much forward to working together with AP Pension and support their growth," explains Jacob Hahn Michelsen, Senior Vice President, NNIT. He continues:

"The cultural match is very strong. We have a common understanding of how development and innovation must go hand in hand with security and compliance, which we in NNIT are used to work with due to our pharma heritage. "

The decision about outsourcing essential parts of the IT operations comes quite naturally following the organization's growth strategy," explains Jesper Bjerre, COO, AP Pension:

"We enter into strategic partnerships in order to get extended access to the market specialists. With NNIT's help we will be able modernize the systems and keep our IT up to date with the development, while we focus on creating value for our customers."



Over the next five to seven years, the contract's estimated total value will reach a lower three-digit DKKm amount.



