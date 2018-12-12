Lifesize Inc.: Lifesize Creates Lifelike Video Conferencing Experience with First and Only Global 4K Video Calling Solution

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 12, 2018, a global innovator of video collaboration and meeting productivity solutions, today announced the release of its new global cloud service architecture and Icon 700 conference room solution . The complete video conferencing solution represents the flagship technology in a new line of next-generation Lifesize offerings. Designed with industry-first 4K video conferencing capabilities, the solution offers full-motion 4K content sharing and an unparalleled quality experience .



"Today's businesses and their employees rely on video conferencing for their mission-critical communications," said Craig Malloy, CEO of Lifesize. "Our goal with our next generation of Lifesize solutions was to challenge the status quo of 'good enough' quality and create a better-than-in-person meeting experience that eliminates the stress, time and money waste associated with commuting to and from meetings. Whether connecting face to face with your customers, making an introductory call with a new client or strengthening your internal global communication culture, these new offerings will help people present their absolute best selves in every conversation."

The 4K global cloud service architecture and the Icon 700 conference room solution with full-motion 4K content sharing, and premium audio clarity, delivers the absolute best video conferencing experience on the market. Priced at £6799, the Icon 700 offers a future-proof 4K solution for the price of competing 720p solutions. Highlights of the new solution include:

First-ever 4K video conferencing with full-motion content sharing in 4K

Native integration with easy-to-use cloud service designed for live 4K video

Ultra-wideband Opus audio for exceptional audio clarity optimized for human speech

The industry's highest quality for multiparty calls and recordings

"The company that introduced the first HD-capable video conferencing system is now taking things to the next level," says Ira M. Weinstein, managing partner at analyst firm Recon Research. "At a time when many solutions are sacrificing quality of experience in favor of cost, Lifesize is taking the opposite tact by providing full-motion 4K video and content sharing. The combination of these latest offerings and the company's field-proven cloud service will pave the way for new use cases where the combination of ease of use and high resolution are a must."

