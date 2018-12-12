China Opens Visa Application Center in Kuwait in Partnership With VFS Global

KUWAIT CITY, December 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Center in Kuwait expected to manage 10,000 Chinese visa applicationsannually

VFS Global in partnership with the Government of P. R. Chinarecently opened a new China Visa Application Centerin the State of Kuwait. The launch of the center marks the opening of a third such visa submission facility in the Middle East after the launch of similarcenters in Dubai and Beirut, and the fifteenthto be launched globally.

A joint statement from the Chinese Embassy in Kuwait and VFS Global said residents applying for a visa to P. R. China need not visit the embassy to submit their visa applications going forward.

Officially inaugurating the center, Mr.Zhao Liang, Charge d'Affaires A.I., Chinese Embassy in the State of Kuwait, said, "To further facilitate people-to-people exchanges and to promote visa application service standards, P. R. China has established this new, professionally managed China Visa Application Center in Kuwait. We believe that the new center will bring residents greater convenience when applying for a Chinese visa through its comfortable environment, well-equipped facilities and warm and thoughtful service."

VFS Global currently operates China Visa Application Centers in 12 countries across the globe - Kuwait, Algeria, Angola, Gambia, India, Kenya, Lebanon, Madagascar, Nigeria, Senegal, D.R. Congo and UAE.

Commenting on the center in Kuwait, Mr. Vinay Malhotra, Regional Group COO - Middle East, South Asia & China, VFS Global, said: "Ever since we began our partnership with the Government of P. R. China in 2008, we have steadily expanded the Visa Application Centre network across the Middle East, Africa and South Asia,and cumulatively process approximately 350,000 visa applications to P.R. China annually in these regions. We are confident this new centre will be effective in meeting the rising demand of Chinese visas for travellers fromKuwait."

Key features of the center include longer operating hours, professionally trained staff, and a Premium Lounge. An exclusive 'China in Luxury' retail offering, which offers ultra-premium travel experiences in P. R. China, was also launched at the new center. The China Visa Application Centre in Kuwait is located at Level 44, Arraya Tower 2, Al Shuhada Street, Kuwait City, Kuwait. Visa applicants can direct their queries and appointment requests to +965 22070012 or kuwaitcenter@visaforchina.org or visit the website at http://www.visaforchina.org.

