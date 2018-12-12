Denim Announces International Expansion

Three-year-old technology company selected to partner with Startupbootcamp Colab InsurTech London.

DES MOINES, Iowa, Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Denim, the most intelligent mobile marketing platform for financial services, has been selected to partner with Startupbootcamp Colab InsurTech London (SBC Colab). As an innovation program, SBC Colab identifies insurers' priorities and gaps within business operations and aligns them with the best emerging technologies.

"We're excited and honored to have been selected to partner with SBC Colab," said Denim's CEO and Founder Gregory Bailey. "Since the earliest days of Denim, we've had plans to make our platform available beyond the U.S. Our partnership with SBC Colab will pave the way to many new international opportunities. Beginning in January 2019, in London, we look forward to working with some of the largest insurance and financial services brands in the world."

This isn't the first time Denim has received international recognition. Earlier this year, Denim was named an InsurTech 100 by London-based FinTech Global. As incumbent financial institutions grapple with rapid innovation and digital transformation challenges, FinTech Global produced the InsurTech 100 list to identify the world's 100 most innovative companies that every leader in the insurance industry needs to know about in 2019.

Denim's selection by SBC Colab and its recognition as an InsurTech 100 are just the start of a long list of 2018 accomplishments. In just the last few months, the three-year-old technology company:

Introduced the biggest update to Denim since the launch of the Denim platform: Smart Campaigns , the world's first-ever solution for automatically optimizing mobile advertising across local markets.

, the world's first-ever solution for automatically optimizing mobile advertising across local markets. Signed multiple Fortune 500 financial services firms as new customers.

Expanded its relationship with American National Insurance Company, Denim's first customer.

"And we're not slowing down," Bailey said. "We'll have more exciting product announcements before the end of the year, and we have big plans for 2019 as we continue building on our mission of making marketing personal, at scale."

About Denim

Denim is making marketing personal, at scale. Designed with today's mobile and social consumers in mind, Denim's patent-pending, data-driven platform saves time and money by enabling marketing teams to create and manage micro-targeted mobile and social media ad campaigns on behalf of local representatives. With a focus on delivering a simple and intuitive experience, Denim not only delivers results, it's enjoyable to use. To learn more, visit denimlabs.com .

