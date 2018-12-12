Global NdFeB Market Production Analysis, Manufactures, Demands, Industry Size and Forecasts to 2023

PUNE, India, December 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

ReportsnReports added Global and China NdFeB Industry Report, 2018-2023 including 120 no. of pages to its online research library. Featured with strong magnetic energy product and high compacted density, NdFeB is widely used in various fields. The NdFeB industry over the recent years has characterized the following:

First, the NdFeB Market has grown steadily. In 2017, global NdFeB market output was about 154,000 tons, with a CAGR of 6.9% between 2010 and 2017. With the growing demand for high magnetic strength and equipment miniaturization in existing and emerging applications, global NdFeB output will be approximately 250,000 tons in 2023.

As the world's largest producer of NdFeB, China produced 138,000 tons of NdFeB with a year-on-year increase of 6.2%, equivalent to over 85% of the global total in 2017; in 2023, the output in China will exceed 200,000 tons.

Second, the high-performance NdFeB Market has been growing faster than the NdFeB market. In 2017, the world's output of high-performance NdFeB jumped 7.7% year on year to 53,000 tons, of which 32,000 tons or 61.1% stemmed from China with the output AAGR of over 20% during 2010-2017. It is expected that China's NdFeB output will grow at an annual rate of at least 10% from 2018 to 2023 under the impetus of robust market demand.

Major Global NdFeB Market Manufacturers:

Hitachi Metals

Shin-Etsu Chemical

TDK

Seiko Epson

VAC

Others

Major Chinese NdFeB Market Manufacturers:

Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan High-Tech Co., Ltd.

China Northern Rare Earth (Group) High-tech Co., Ltd.

Innuovo Technology Co., Ltd.

Yantai Zhenghai Magnetic Material Co., Ltd.

Ningbo Yunsheng Co., Ltd.

Rising Nonferrous Metals Co., Ltd.

Xiamen Tungsten Co., Ltd.

Advanced Technology & Materials Co., Ltd.

Sinosteel Anhui Tianyuan Technology Co., Ltd.

Zhongshan Broad-Ocean Motor Co., Ltd.

Chengdu Galaxy Magnets Co., Ltd.

Others

Third, the prices of raw materials have hiked. Being subject to inspection of Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the People's Republic of China (MIIT) and the state reserve policy, the prices of metallic praseodymium and neodymium soared more than 40% apiece in 2017. In 2018, the price of metallic neodymium dropped a bit, while that of metallic praseodymium ran steadily.

Fourth, new product markets have been explored constantly. In addition to use in energy-efficient elevators, consumer electronics, automotive EPS, and energy-efficient air conditioners, NdFeB has found application in high-end fields such as new energy vehicles, industrial robots, and rail transit over the recent years. In 2018, new energy vehicle is the largest applied field of NdFeB in China, consuming at least 20% of NdFeB. The demand from new energy vehicles may make up around 30.0% in 2023.

Last, the industrial concentration still remains low. Global NdFeB manufacturers are largely from China and Japan, including Japan-based Hitachi Metals, Shin-Etsu Chemical, TDK, etc., and China-based Zhong Ke San Huan High-Tech, China Northern Rare Earth (Group) High-Tech, Ningbo Yunsheng, Zhenghai Magnetic Material, among others. In 2018, the world's top five NdFeB producers hold a combined less than 20% share of the market.

Although the global NdFeB market is less concentrated, the high-performance NdFeB market has a fairly high concentration degree because of high barriers. In 2018, the world's top five high-performance NdFeB manufacturers swept 54.3% shares together. Among them, Hitachi Metals and Zhong Ke San Huan High-Tech, each of which enjoyed 16.4% market share, ranked first in the industry.

Global and China NdFeB Industry Report, 2018-2023 focuses on the followings:

Definition, product classification, industry chain of NdFeB, etc.;

Global NdFeB industry (development environment, market size/structure, patents, competitive landscape, etc.);

NdFeB industry in China (industrial policies, market size/structure, cost structure, patents, competitive landscape, etc.);

(industrial policies, market size/structure, cost structure, patents, competitive landscape, etc.); The price trend of NdFeB upstream raw materials, status quo of NdFeB downstream industries (automotive, wind power, air conditioning, consumer electronics, industrial robots, etc.), NdFeB demand, etc.;

Operation, NdFeB business, etc. of 5 foreign and 16 Chinese NdFeB manufacturers.

Table of Contents:

1. Introduction to NdFeB Industry

2. Status Quo of Global NdFeB Market

3. Status Quo of Chinese NdFeB Market

4. Upstream and Downstream of NdFeB Industry

5. Major Foreign NdFeB Manufacturers

6. Major Chinese NdFeB Manufacturers.

The companies include: Neo, Ugimag, NSSMC, TDK, Daido Steel, Shin-Etsu Chemical, R.Audemars SA, Hitachi Metals, Tianhe Magnets, Ningbo Co-star Materials Hi-Tech, Zhong Ke San Huan, Ta Tong Magnet, Galaxy Magnets, DEMGC, BJM etc. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2013-2018 market shares for each company. Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global and Chinese total market of NdFeB Magnet industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export. Order a Copy of this Research Report athttps://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1583861

