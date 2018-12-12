The bank continues its involvement in Thailands largest IPP B.Grimm, which is set to grow its renewable energy portfolio. According to ADB, the green bond proceeds will go to nine operational solar PV plants with a cumulative rating of 67.7 MW, and 30.8 MW that are currently still under construction.The Asian Development Bank (ADB) plans to invest 5 billion Thai baht (US$155 million) in Thailand-based B.Grimm Power Public Company Ltd via five- and seven-year green bonds. Reportedly, the bonds are the first certified climate bonds issued in the country. According to the bank, the proceeds have ...

