Statkraft AS: Mercedes-Benz Cars and Statkraft make an important contribution to the energy transition

Mercedes-Benz Cars is the first major industrial company to source electricity from German wind farms, whose subsidies as per the Renewable Energy Act (EEG) expire after 2020.

The agreement between Mercedes-Benz Cars and Statkraft ensures the continued operation of six community-owned wind farms.

All German Mercedes-Benz Cars plants are to be supplied with CO2-neutral energy by 2022.

The green energy from the wind farms is to be used for the production of the EQC electric car (combined power consumption: 22.2 kWh/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 0 g/km, preliminary figures¹) at the Mercedes-Benz Bremen Plant as well as for the battery production at the location of Deutsche ACCUMOTIVE in Kamenz, Saxony.

(Stuttgart/Düsseldorf, 12 December 2018) Mercedes-Benz Cars together with Statkraft is taking the first step on the road to realising a CO2-neutral energy supply of the German plants. This is another component of the Mercedes-Benz Cars Operations strategy - digital, flexible, green.

The power purchase agreement enables Mercedes-Benz Cars to source electricity directly from wind farms in Germany, whose subsidies from the Renewable Energy Act (EEG) expire after 2020. In doing so, Mercedes-Benz Cars ensures the economical operation of existing windmills, which can continue to contribute to achieving the climate goals in Germany as a result. The power purchase agreement is thus an important contribution to the German energy transition (German "Energiewende").

Norwegian energy provider Statkraft supplies the renewable energy from six community-owned wind farms. The power will be used to supply the Mercedes-Benz plant in Bremen as well as to the German battery production locations such as Kamenz and Stuttgart-Untertürkheim, for example.

"At Mercedes-Benz Cars Operations, we are pursuing the strategy digital, flexible and green in our global production organisation. This also includes that we will supply all our German plants with CO2-neutral energy by 2022. As the first industrial company in Germany, we are using electricity from six wind farms and thereby ensure their continued operation already today. In doing so, we are taking an important step in realising our CO2-neutral production operations and are underscoring our social responsibility," says Markus Schäfer, Member of the Divisional Board of Management Mercedes-Benz Cars, Production and Supply Chain.

Statkraft is Europe's largest producer of renewable energy and an important player in energy trading. As the leading PPA provider (Power Purchase Agreement), the group brings together electricity producers and companies from trade and industry throughout Europe and develops new concepts that offer added value for both sides. In Germany, Statkraft is the market leader in managing renewable assets on behalf of third parties with a total portfolio of 10,000 MW.

In the contract concluded between Mercedes and Statkraft, the power supplied by the wind farms is integrated into the existing supply contract by Enovos Energie Deutschland GmbH. Enovos primarily ensures the accounting, the grid use and the integration of the green power supply into the energy portfolio of the Mercedes-Benz plants.

"The cooperation with innovative companies such as Daimler, Enovos and wind power pioneers like the community-owned wind farms allows us to advance the market integration of renewable energies in Germany and Europe," says Dr. Carsten Poppinga, Managing Director of Statkraft in Germany.

"This agreement underlines our leading position in Europe in the direct supply of industrial customers with power from non-subsidised renewable assets. Operation without subsidies is often possible when market-oriented action, targeted marketing and efficient plant operations come together," Poppinga adds.

"Integrating the renewable energies that are not subsidized by the Renewable Energy Sources Act into traditional energy delivery models will be of key importance for our target market of major industrial companies in the future. With this in mind, successfully rolling out the delivery of green power to our long-standing energy customer Daimler, together with Statkraft, is an important step," explains Andreas Loh, Managing Director of Enovos Energie Deutschland GmbH.

1) Figures for power consumption and CO2 emissions are provisional and were determined by the German Technical Service Corporation. EC type approval and conformity certification with official figures are not yet available. There may be differences between the stated figures and the official figures.

About the wind farms

The six wind farms with 31 turbines are located within a radius of about 25 kilometres from Hanover, the capital of the German State of Lower Saxony, as well as in Bassum, 30 kilometres south of Bremen. The plants generate about 74 GWh a year and have an installed capacity of 46 MW. Commissioned between 1999 and 2001, their subsidies through the Renewable Energy Act will run out after 20 years.

After the agreement comes into effect, the green power produced in the wind farm will be fed into the grid and simultaneously drawn from the grid by the Mercedes-Benz plants. The electricity production is staggered in accordance with the different ends of the EEG subsidy for the individual installations. The plan calls for 33.1 million kilowatt hours (kWh) in 2021. In the years 2022 to 2024, it is expected to have 74 million kWh and for 2025, the agreement provides for a delivery of 21.8 million kWh. This green power will be used for the production of the EQC electric car at the Mercedes-Benz Bremen plant, for example. The electric initiative of Mercedes-Benz is being continued systematically with the approach of a carbon-neutral energy supply of the plants.

End of the EEG subsidy starting in 2021

Thus far, the EEG guaranteed the wind farm operators a fixed subsidised rate for the electricity. From 1 January 2021, the EEG subsidy will run out for about 6000 German wind power plants. In total, this corresponds to an installed capacity of 4.5 GW, enough to power about 2.1 million households. Starting in 2022, further plants will drop from the EEG remuneration each year. Based on today's data, this could affect about 1600 wind power plants annually with a total installed capacity of about 2.5 gigawatts between 2022 and 2026.

Carbon-neutral energy supply of the German Mercedes-Benz Cars plants

In Germany, Mercedes-Benz Cars has eight vehicle and powertrain plants (Bremen, Rastatt, Sindelfingen, Berlin, Hamburg, Kamenz, Kölleda, Stuttgart- Untertürkheim), which either purchase electricity or operate their own power plants. In the future, 100 percent of additional purchased electricity will come from verifiable renewable sources, such as wind power and hydropower. This corresponds to about three quarters of the required electricity in the German plants. Already exisiting high efficient gas CHP systems additionally generate local heat and power at our factories. The thereby resulting CO2 emissions are compensated by qualified environmental projects.

New plants in Germany and Europe are planned with a CO2-neutral energy supply from the start: A new CO2-neutral engine plant is currently being built in Jawor, Poland. The plant will start operations in 2019 and sources wind power through a long-term supply contract from the Taczalin wind farm some ten kilometres away.

About Mercedes-Benz Cars Operations

Mercedes-Benz Cars Operations is responsible for passenger car production at over 30 locations around the world. Three of them are currently being established. Within a flexible and efficient production network with around 78,000 employees it includes the central functions of production planning, TECFACTORY, logistics, and quality. Mercedes-Benz Cars produced more than 2.4 million Mercedes-Benz and smart passenger cars last year, marking the seventh record in a row. The network is based on the product architectures of front-wheel drive (compact cars) and rear-wheel drive (for example the S-Class, E-Class, and C-Class) as well as the SUV and sports car architectures. In addition, there is a powertrain production compound (engines, transmissions, axles and components). Each of these production compounds is grouped around a lead plant that serves as a center of competence for the ramp-up of new products, technology and quality assurance.

Mercedes-Benz Cars is ready for the electro mobility: Around the globe electro hubs are built for the production of electric vehicles and batteries. The focus of day-to-day work is on the continuous improvement and refinement of state-of-the-art production methods, which allow future high-tech vehicles to be produced in a way that is efficient, flexible and environmentally friendly, according to the typical Mercedes-Benz quality standards. All of this revolves around the employees and their expertise, whose work is systematically supported by ergonomic workplace design and intelligent automation. In addition to its own production plants, Mercedes-Benz is increasingly leveraging partnerships and utilizing capacities at contract manufacturers as part of its growth strategy.

About Statkraft

Statkraft is Europe's largest producer of renewable energy. The group generates electricity from water, wind, biomass and gas, produces district heat and is an important player in energy trading. Statkraft employs 3500 people in 16 countries. As the leading PPA provider, the group brings together electricity producers and companies from trade and industry throughout Europe and develops new concepts that offer added value for both sides. In Germany, Statkraft is the leading direct marketer with a portfolio of 10,000 MW.

