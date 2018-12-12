Medical Equipment Rental Market Size Worth $64.07 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, December 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global medical equipment rental market size is expected to reach USD 64.07 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., progressing at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. Expanding base of geriatric and disabled population coupled with rising need for home healthcare products is propelling the market.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg )

Rising demand for technologically advanced clinical devices and increasing healthcare expenditure is encouraging R&D activities in the medical devices industry are resulting in launch of expensive variants of medical products. This is anticipated to positively influence the growth of the medical equipment rental market.

Dominance of durable medical equipment (DME) can be attributed to increasing adoption of personal mobility and assist aids by disabled individuals. In addition, surging demand for monitoring and therapeutic instruments owing to increasing patient pool and continuous technological upgradation in these devices are spurring the growth of the DME rental market.

Emergence of financial services for leasing healthcare apparatus in the past few years has emerged to be a boon for hospitals, institutes, and other healthcare providers. Moreover, renting equipment confers cost benefits to end users, as it reduces ownership costs and in turn allows these players to adopt advanced product modules.

Rising concerns regarding palliative care coupled with regulatory transformations for the same are poised to augment the market. Regulatory transformation or programs adopted by hospitals for palliative care are resulting in increased demand for rental equipment.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Medical Equipment Rental Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By End Use (Personal, Institutes, Hospitals), By Product (Storage & Transport, Durable, Surgical), And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025"at:https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/medical-equipment-rental-market

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

DMEs emerged as the largest product segment in 2017 owing to increasing disabled population

Hospitals dominated the market in 2017 owing to heightened demand for rental devices for cost benefits

North America is projected to lead the market throughout the forecast horizon. Improving awareness about home healthcare and increasing demand for novel technologies are supporting the dominance of the region

is projected to lead the market throughout the forecast horizon. Improving awareness about home healthcare and increasing demand for novel technologies are supporting the dominance of the region The market in Asia Pacific is estimated to witness healthy growth during the forecast period owing to faster adoption of advanced equipment for quality healthcare practices

is estimated to witness healthy growth during the forecast period owing to faster adoption of advanced equipment for quality healthcare practices Few of the key market players include Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Westside Medical Supply, Nunn's Home Medical Equipment, Siemens Financial Services, Inc., Woodley Equipment Company Ltd.; and Universal Hospital Services, Inc.

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Reprocessed Medical Devices Market - The global reprocessed medical devices market size was estimated at USD 1.64 billion in 2016 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 20.6% over the forecast period.

The global reprocessed medical devices market size was estimated at in 2016 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 20.6% over the forecast period. Hyaluronic Acid (HA) Raw Material Market - The global hyaluronic acid (HA) raw material market size was valued at USD 4.30 billion in 2015 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period.

The global hyaluronic acid (HA) raw material market size was valued at in 2015 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period. Pen Needles Market - The global pen needles market size was valued at USD 1.5 billion in 2015 and is anticipated to exhibit attractive growth over the forecast period.

- The global pen needles market size was valued at in 2015 and is anticipated to exhibit attractive growth over the forecast period. Orthopedic Braces And Support Systems Market - The global orthopedic braces and support systems market size was valued at USD 3.1 billion in 2015.

Grand View Research has segmented the global medical equipment rental market based on product, end use, and region:

Medical Equipment Rental Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Surgical Equipment (C-arm, Surgical table, /ultrasound) Durable Medical Equipment Personal Mobility Devices Bathroom Safety and Medical Furniture Monitoring and Therapeutic Devices Storage and Transport

Medical Equipment Rental End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Personal/Home care Institutional Hospitals

Medical Equipment Rental Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe U.K. Germany Asia Pacific India China Latin America Brazil Mexico Middle East & Africa South Africa



Explore the BI enabled intuitive market research database,Grand View Compass, by Grand View Research, Inc.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. The company provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com