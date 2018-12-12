The previously announced strategic business combination of BlackPearl Resources Inc. ("BlackPearl") and International Petroleum Corp. ("IPC") was approved at the respective special meetings on December 7, 2018. Pursuant the plan of arrangement ("the Arrangement") all shares of BlackPearl will be acquired by IPC. As a result of the Arrangement, Nasdaq Stockholm has decided that the SDRs in BlackPearl will be delisted. Last day of trading will be on December 17, 2018, provided all necessary approvals have been given. The decision is conditional of the Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta approving the Arrangement on December 13, 2018 and further of that closing of the Arrangement occurs on December 14, 2018. Short name: PXXS SDB --------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0002060863 --------------------------------------- Order book ID: 41187 --------------------------------------- Last day of trading: December 17, 2018 --------------------------------------- For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Eva Norling or Karin Ydén, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.