Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 11-December-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 356.12p INCLUDING current year revenue 360.24p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 351.49p INCLUDING current year revenue 355.60p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---