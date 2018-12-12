BELLWAY PLC - Result of AGM

BELLWAY p.l.c. (the 'Company')

Results of Annual General Meeting ('AGM')

12 December 2018

The Company is pleased to announce that at the AGM held earlier today, shareholders passed each of the ordinary and special resolutions by the requisite majorities on a poll. The full text of each resolution is contained in the Notice of AGM, which is available on the Company's website, www.bellwaycorporate.com

The total number of votes cast for each resolution is set out in the table below. Resolutions 1 to 12 (inclusive) are ordinary resolutions and resolutions 13 to 16 (inclusive) are special resolutions.

Resolution In favour * Against Withheld Total proxy votes cast Proxy cards received Votes % Votes % Shares 1 To adopt the Report and Accounts. 89,077,374 404 89,076,924 99.999 450 0.001 118,678 2 To approve the Report of the Board on Directors' Remuneration. 87,168,488 404 76,787,077 88.090 10,381,411 11.910 2,027,564 3 To declare a final dividend. 89,196,052 404 89,195,602 99.999 450 0.001 0 4 To re-elect Mr J M Honeyman as a director of the Company. 89,172,940 404 88,588,179 99.344 584,761 0.656 23,112 5 To re-elect Mr K D Adey as a director of the Company. 89,173,628 404 88,160,899 98.864 1,012,729 1.136 22,424 6 To re-elect Mr P N Hampden Smith as a director of the Company. 89,173,628 404 88,204,200 98.913 969,428 1.087 22,424 7 To re-elect Mrs D N Jagger as a director of the Company. 89,170,628 404 88,553,994 99.308 616,634 0.692 25,424 8 To re-elect Ms J Caseberry as a director of the Company. 89,169,928 404 88,553,522 99.309 616,406 0.691 26,124 9 To elect Mr I McHoul as a director of the Company. 89,170,658 404 88,646,140 99.412 524,518 0.588 25,394 10 To appoint KPMG LLP as the auditor of the Company. 88,122,958 404 83,614,118 94.883 4,508,840 5.117 1073094 11 To authorise the Audit Committee to agree the auditor's remuneration. 89,193,874 404 88,950,829 99.728 243,045 0.272 2178 12 To authorise the directors to allot shares. 89,170,823 404 86,989,385 97.554 2,181,438 2.446 25229 13 To exclude the application of pre-emption rights to the allotment of equity securities. 89,192,194 404 89,166,223 99.971 25,971 0.029 3,858 14 Subject to the approval of Resolution 13 to further exclude the application of pre-emption rights to the allotment of equity securities. 89,192,194 404 87,150,471 97.711 2,041,723 2.289 3,858 15 To authorise market purchases of the Company's own ordinary shares. 89,156,181 404 88,220,885 98.951 935,296 1.049 39,871 16 To allow the Company to hold general meetings (other than AGMs) at 14 days' notice. 89,194,377 404 85,235,639 95.562 3,958,738 4.438 1,675

The percentage of votes cast exclude Withheld votes. Votes in favour include votes at Chairman's discretion.

The total number of votes cast: 89,196,052.

Number of shares in issue and therefore the total number of voting rights: 123,043,024.

Number of shareholders at meeting date: 2,696.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2 copies of the resolutions (other than those resolutions comprising ordinary business) passed by the Company at its AGM have been uploaded to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

Name of contact and telephone number for queries:

Simon Scougall

Group General Counsel and Company Secretary

Bellway p.l.c.

Tel: 0191 217 0717