BELLWAY PLC - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
London, December 12
BELLWAY p.l.c. (the 'Company')
Results of Annual General Meeting ('AGM')
12 December 2018
The Company is pleased to announce that at the AGM held earlier today, shareholders passed each of the ordinary and special resolutions by the requisite majorities on a poll. The full text of each resolution is contained in the Notice of AGM, which is available on the Company's website, www.bellwaycorporate.com
The total number of votes cast for each resolution is set out in the table below. Resolutions 1 to 12 (inclusive) are ordinary resolutions and resolutions 13 to 16 (inclusive) are special resolutions.
|Resolution
|In favour *
|Against
|Withheld
|Total proxy votes cast
|Proxy cards received
|Votes
|%
|Votes
|%
|Shares
|1 To adopt the Report and Accounts.
|89,077,374
|404
|89,076,924
|99.999
|450
|0.001
|118,678
|2 To approve the Report of the Board on Directors' Remuneration.
|87,168,488
|404
|76,787,077
|88.090
|10,381,411
|11.910
|2,027,564
|3 To declare a final dividend.
|89,196,052
|404
|89,195,602
|99.999
|450
|0.001
|0
|4 To re-elect Mr J M Honeyman as a director of the Company.
|89,172,940
|404
|88,588,179
|99.344
|584,761
|0.656
|23,112
|5 To re-elect Mr K D Adey as a director of the Company.
|89,173,628
|404
|88,160,899
|98.864
|1,012,729
|1.136
|22,424
|6 To re-elect Mr P N Hampden Smith as a director of the Company.
|89,173,628
|404
|88,204,200
|98.913
|969,428
|1.087
|22,424
|7 To re-elect Mrs D N Jagger as a director of the Company.
|89,170,628
|404
|88,553,994
|99.308
|616,634
|0.692
|25,424
|8 To re-elect Ms J Caseberry as a director of the Company.
|89,169,928
|404
|88,553,522
|99.309
|616,406
|0.691
|26,124
|9 To elect Mr I McHoul as a director of the Company.
|89,170,658
|404
|88,646,140
|99.412
|524,518
|0.588
|25,394
|10 To appoint KPMG LLP as the auditor of the Company.
|88,122,958
|404
|83,614,118
|94.883
|4,508,840
|5.117
|1073094
|11 To authorise the Audit Committee to agree the auditor's remuneration.
|89,193,874
|404
|88,950,829
|99.728
|243,045
|0.272
|2178
|12 To authorise the directors to allot shares.
|89,170,823
|404
|86,989,385
|97.554
|2,181,438
|2.446
|25229
|13 To exclude the application of pre-emption rights to the allotment of equity securities.
|89,192,194
|404
|89,166,223
|99.971
|25,971
|0.029
|3,858
|14 Subject to the approval of Resolution 13 to further exclude the application of pre-emption rights to the allotment of equity securities.
|89,192,194
|404
|87,150,471
|97.711
|2,041,723
|2.289
|3,858
|15 To authorise market purchases of the Company's own ordinary shares.
|89,156,181
|404
|88,220,885
|98.951
|935,296
|1.049
|39,871
|16 To allow the Company to hold general meetings (other than AGMs) at 14 days' notice.
|89,194,377
|404
|85,235,639
|95.562
|3,958,738
|4.438
|1,675
The percentage of votes cast exclude Withheld votes. Votes in favour include votes at Chairman's discretion.
The total number of votes cast: 89,196,052.
Number of shares in issue and therefore the total number of voting rights: 123,043,024.
Number of shareholders at meeting date: 2,696.
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2 copies of the resolutions (other than those resolutions comprising ordinary business) passed by the Company at its AGM have been uploaded to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM
Name of contact and telephone number for queries:
Simon Scougall
Group General Counsel and Company Secretary
Bellway p.l.c.
Tel: 0191 217 0717