CGCX.io to Offer World's First Blockchain-Based Investment Bank in Partnership With the Archipelago Group and IBH Capital

The MoU was signed between the three parties to establish a cooperation in order to create the world's first physical blockchain bank located in Labuan, Malaysia. The expertise-rich synergy of the successful industry players aim at establishing a blockchain-based investment bank with a dedicated division for handling crypto, blockchain, and other digital banking-related operations. The parties' multifunctional landscape allows for dealing with all relevant road hurdles in an effective and timely manner.

CGCX backs the technical innovation by offering a crypto exchange platform with a versatile service range for all end participants and has a solid financial base for the new spiral of development. The CGCX CEO, Anandh Swami, says "Unlike most exchanges that offer only cryptocurrency trading, CGCX is setting itself apart in the blockchain world by providing four platforms rolled into one to offer a wide variety of services to its customers."

Now the team is striving to build a bridge between traditional and crypto investment worlds by joining efforts with the companies equally interested in increasing their digital technology capabilities.

Archipelago (Malayan Archipelago) represents an international insurance group, serving the strong backing for crypto-fiat operations and assuring the security of digital technology activities involved.

IBH Capital is an investment and asset management company operating with global affiliation in excess of $1 Billion. The company embraces contemporary investment opportunities and deals with financial fraternity in a new, modern way. Dato' Howard Choo, MD of IBH Capital, affirms, "Today, we do business in a fast-paced marketplace characterized by constant changes. The more things change, the stronger our commitment is to building value for our investors by staying true to our client-focused approach; sound and sustainable investment through industry expertise and thorough analysis."

CGCX is committed to provide blockchain-related technical guidance and support to IBH, including the development, management, and control of the dedicated blockchain-based division within the Investment Bank. This implies the support of all blockchain initiatives of IBH and refining the underlying technology at its original platform. Furthermore, CGCX is expected to create a multifunctional blockchain-based wallet with enhanced security features, endorsing the rebranded bank, and offering up to $100 million worth of STO. All these features will ensure the financial backing for a successful blockchain-based investment bank.

