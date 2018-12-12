AIG Life Limited (U.K.), a division of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG), today announced the appointment of Philip Willcock as Chief Executive Officer, subject to regulatory approval, effective March 1, 2019. He will be based in London and will report to Adam Winslow, CEO, International, Life Retirement.

Commenting on the appointment, Winslow said, "Philip's credentials are incredibly strong, and he has an outstanding track record of achievement in insurance globally. He inherits a highly experienced and dedicated team, and I am confident AIG Life will continue to strengthen and grow under his leadership. I am delighted to welcome Philip to AIG Life."

Willcock spent over 20 years with Aviva holding various senior positions in the U.K. Health and Life businesses. Most recently, he was Chief Executive Officer and President of Aviva's joint venture in Indonesia and Chief Executive Officer of Aviva Italy. He joins AIG from RPMI where he was Chief Executive Officer, responsible for the RailPen pension program.

Willcock said, "I am thrilled to be offered the opportunity to lead AIG Life Limited. Over the last 10 years the business has demonstrated its ability to innovate and grow, and I look forward to being part of the team ensuring it remains at the forefront of the U.K. protection market."

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is a leading global insurance organization. Building on 100 years of experience, today AIG member companies provide a wide range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to customers in more than 80 countries and jurisdictions. These diverse offerings include products and services that help businesses and individuals protect their assets, manage risks and provide for retirement security. AIG common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Additional information about AIG can be found at www.aig.com | YouTube: www.youtube.com/aig | Twitter: @AIGinsurance www.twitter.com/AIGinsurance | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/aig. These references with additional information about AIG have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

AIG is the marketing name for the worldwide property-casualty, life and retirement, and general insurance operations of American International Group, Inc. For additional information, please visit our website at www.aig.com. All products and services are written or provided by subsidiaries or affiliates of American International Group, Inc. Products or services may not be available in all countries, and coverage is subject to actual policy language. Non-insurance products and services may be provided by independent third parties. Certain property-casualty coverages may be provided by a surplus lines insurer. Surplus lines insurers do not generally participate in state guaranty funds, and insureds are therefore not protected by such funds.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181212005025/en/

Contacts:

Julie Hughes-Edwards (UK Media): 07701 326438; julie.hughes-edwards@aiglife.co.uk

Brent Connett (U.S. Media): 713-831-6414; brent.connett@aig.com