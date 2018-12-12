The Taiwanese Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) has announced a 10.17% decrease to next year's feed-in tariff (FIT) rates for solar PV installations, which is much higher than the average decrease of 4.25% in the global PV industry. This will make 2019 a tough year for Taiwan's PV industry, with wider-than-expected impacts on the whole market.The feed-in tariff is a policy designed to accelerate the development of renewable energy. It offers favorable, fixed rates for renewable energy producers, with subsidies to encourage new installations. Taiwan's FIT scheme was introduced in 2010. Since ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...