Winning by Design, the premier Software as a Service (SaaS) sales strategy consulting and coaching firm today announced it has agreed to acquire The Godfrey Group. Winning by Design is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, has eight offices around the globe, and about three hundred customers including Adobe, Zenefits, NewVoiceMedia, and Tradeshift. The Godfrey Group specialized in b2b SaaS and helped businesses like Seenit transition from founder-led sales to process-driven scale up. More importantly, the move signals the UK software market is heating up.

Hannah Godfrey, founder and managing director of The Godfrey Group and now Managing Director of Winning by Design UK says: "Western Europe is the second largest market for SaaS software and growing 28% a year compared to less than twenty percent in the US (source: IDC). Europe has a track record of success using a more process-driven and team-based approach across industries and departments, which European SaaS companies can use to leapfrog their American counterparts."

Stephen Millard is Chief Platform Officer at Notion, the leading business-to-business SaaS venture investment firm in Europe: "The breadth of enterprise technology we're seeing being developed in Europe is extraordinary, and over the next 4 to 5 years we anticipate more sophisticated enterprise technologies addressing industries that have not yet been served by SaaS. Winning By Design helped our most demanding portfolio companies build highly scalable, predictable and profitable growth engines, including NewVoiceMedia, Tradeshift, GoCardless, Avrios, and DueDill."

Chris Wickson, the CEO of Akkroo, one of London's hottest SaaS companies, says: "We were looking to go upmarket and have more meaningful conversations with larger customers, while also increasing revenues from existing customers. With the help of Winning by Design we've changed the way our SDRs handle leads, the journey our sales team follows, and how we onboard and expand customers. Now we can better serve our customers and drive growth."

