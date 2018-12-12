Aircraft Flame-Retardant Films Market to Reach $331.1 Million in 2024, Says Stratview Research

DETROIT, December 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Stratview Research announces the launch of a new market research report on Aircraft Flame-Retardant Films Market by Aircraft Type (Commercial Aircraft, Military Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, General Aviation, and Helicopter), by Material Type (Polyvinyl Fluoride (PVF), Polyetheretherketone (PEEK), Polyimide (PI), and Others), by Blanket Type (Fiber Glass Blanket, Foam Blanket, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of The World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2019-2024.

This market report, from Stratview Research, studies the aircraft flame-retardant films market over the trend period of 2013 to 2018 and forecast period of 2019 to 2024. The research report provides detailed insights on the market dynamics to enable informed business decision making and growth strategy formulation based on the opportunities present in the market.

Aircraft Flame-Retardant Films Market: Highlights

A flame-retardant film is manufactured with a goal of reducing or eliminating aviation fatalities and injuries during the accident. These films act as a barrier for fire or flame penetrating the aircraft by displaying self-extinguishing properties. In case of a fire accident, these films slowdowns the rate of fire from further increasing. Flame-retardant films are majorly applied in the fuselage section of an aircraft where it is used with thermal acoustic insulation system, which acts as a complete package for fire protection.

As per Stratview Research, the market for aircraft flame-retardant films is forecasted to grow at an impressive rate over the next five years to reach an estimated value of US$ 331.1 million in 2024. An organic growth of the aircraft production, rising aircraft fleet size, and stringent regulations regarding passenger safety are the primary drivers for flame-retardant films in the aircraft industry.

The research's findings suggest that commercial aircraft is likely to remain the most dominant and fastest-growing segment of the market during the forecast period. Increasing production rates of key programs, such as B737 and A320 family, to support rising passenger traffic; market entry of new players such as COMAC; and introduction of the fuel-efficient variants of existing aircraft programs, such as B737 max, and A320neo, are the major factors driving the demand for flame-retardant films in the commercial aircraft segment.

Based on the material type, PEEK film is expected to remain the dominant and fastest-growing segment of the market during the forecast period. PEEK films exhibit better properties, such as good permeation barrier, low-moisture absorption, excellent wear and abrasion resistance, and low smoke and toxic gas emission. All these properties of PEEK films have led to its wide acceptance as flame-retardant material in the aircraft industry.

In terms of region, North America is projected to remain the largest market for aircraft flame-retardant films during the forecast period. The presence of all major aircraft OEMs, tier players, aircraft flame-retardant film suppliers, and raw material suppliers are primarily driving the flame-retardant films market in the country. However, Asia-Pacific is likely to witness the highest growth during the same period, driven by a host of factors including increasing demand for commercial aircraft to support rising passenger traffic, opening of assembly plants of Boeing and Airbus in China, and upcoming indigenous commercial and regional aircraft (COMAC C919 and Mitsubishi MRJ).

The key players in the aircraft flame-retardant films market are E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Solvay S.A. and Victrex Plc. Development of high-performance flame-retardant films, expansion in untapped and growing markets, and execution of mergers & acquisitions are the key strategies adopted by the major players to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors

This report studies the flame-retardant films market in the global aircraft industry and has segmented the market in four ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the five ways in which the market is segmented:

Aircraft Flame-Retardant Films Market, By Aircraft Type:

Commercial Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Regional Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

General Aviation (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Helicopter (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Military Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aircraft Flame-Retardant Films Market, By Material Type

Polyvinyl Fluoride (PVF) (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Polyimide (PI) (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aircraft Flame-Retardant Films Market, By Blanket Type

Fiber Glass Blanket (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Foam Blanket (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aircraft Flame-Retardant Films Market, By Region

North America (Country Analysis: The USA , Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany , France , the UK, and Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: China , Japan , India , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the World (Sub-Region Analysis: Latin America , the Middle East , and Others)

Stratview Research has number of high value market reports in the global aerospace & defense industry. Please refer to the following link to browse through our reports:

Some of our other related premium market reports are:

Composite Surfacing Films Market by End-Use Industry Type (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, and Others), by Application Type (Wings,Fuselage, Flight Control Surfaces, Automotive Body Panels, and Others), by Function Type (Surface Protection & Preparation, Lightning Strike Protection, and Others), by Curing Type (Autoclave and Out-of-Autoclave), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2018-2023

Composite Release Liners Market by Backing Type (Super-Calendared Paper, Clay-Coated Paper, Machine-Glazed Kraft Paper, Polyolefin film, and Others), by Silicone Technology Type (Solvent-based Liners, Solvent-less Liners, and Emulsion Liners), by Application Type (Prepreg Manufacturing, VARTM Process, Prepreg Layup, and Others), by End-Use Industry Type (Aerospace & Defense, Wind Energy, Sports & Leisure, Transportation, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2018-2023

About Stratview Research

Stratview Research is a global market intelligence firm providing wide range of services including syndicated market reports, custom research and sourcing intelligence across industries, such as Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Mass Transportation, Consumer Goods, Construction & Equipment, Electronics and Semiconductors, Energy & Utility, Healthcare & Life Sciences, and Oil & Gas.

We have a strong team of industry veterans and analysts with an extensive experience in executing custom research projects for mid-sized to Fortune 500 companies, in the areas of Market Assessment, Opportunity Screening, Competitive Intelligence, Due Diligence, Target Screening, Market Entry Strategy, Go to Market Strategy, and Voice of Customer studies.

Stratview Research is a trusted brand globally, providing high quality research and strategic insights that help companies worldwide in effective decision making.

