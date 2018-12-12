AXA Property Trust Ltd - Member's Requisition of an Extraordinary General Meeting

AXA Property Trust Limited

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 43007)

LEI Number: 213800AF85VEZMDMF931

(The "Company")

MEMBER'S REQUISITION OF AN EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

The Board of Directors confirm receipt of a Member's Requisition of an Extraordinary General Meeting ("the Requisition") pursuant to section 203(2)(a) of The Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008 (as amended) ("the Law") and the Articles of Incorporation of the Company from a shareholder holding more than 10% of the issued share capital of the Company ("Notice").

The Notice was received from PH Nominees Limited and requires that a general meeting of the Company be convened at the earliest opportunity, for the purpose of considering and voting on the following resolution:

That, pursuant to Article 94(2) and section 139(2) of the Law, Blake Andrew Nixon be appointed as a Director of the Company with immediate effect.

The Company will make further announcements in relation to this matter in due course.

Company website: retail.axa-im.co.uk/axa-property-trust

All Enquiries:



Investment Manager

AXA Investment Managers UK Limited

Broker Services

7 Newgate Street

London EC1A 7NX

United Kingdom



Broker

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited

150 Cheapside

London EC2V 6ET

United Kingdom

Tel: +44 (0)20 7710 7600



Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund

Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

PO Box 255

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey GY1 3QL

Channel Islands

