Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced that it has achieved the 'Cloud Elite' status in the Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) Cloud Program.

The Oracle Cloud Elite status is conferred upon highly skilled Oracle partners who have managed multiple cloud implementations for clients across the globe in the Software as a service (SaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS) and Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) space. Typically, these are companies that have demonstrated strong cloud delivery capabilities, have been endorsed by their customers, and have a significant pool of resources skilled in technologies related to Oracle Cloud.

Ravi Purohit, Vice President Global Head Oracle service line, Modern Application Services, Wipro Limited said, "We are proud of how our relationship with Oracle has grown and gone from strength to strength, over the years. The Oracle Cloud Elite status is a testament to Wipro's expertise and position as a leading player in the Oracle Cloud ecosystem, and the company's sustained investments towards driving cloud transformation for our joint customers."

Ravi added, "Our vision is to earn our customers' trust by maximizing the value of their investments in Oracle Cloud solutions and help them achieve disruptive success in the digital marketplace."

"Wipro is one of our leading cloud partners who have demonstrated superior execution capabilities, and delivered exceptional value to our joint customers with the Oracle Cloud," said Camillo Speroni, Vice President Worldwide Strategic Alliances, Oracle. "Wipro's focus on building solutions and services around Oracle Cloud has enabled our customers to reimagine their digital journey."

Wipro and Oracle have had a strategic relationship for over 15 years. Together, they develop customized solutions for clients and deploy future-ready systems that enhance business velocity.

