BWA Group PLC - Result of AGM

London, December 12

12 December 2018

GB0033877555

BWA GROUP PLC

("BWA" or the "Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting

BWA Group plc, the NEX Exchange Growth Market traded investment company, announces that all the resolutions were duly passed at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held today.

The Directors of BWA are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

For further information please contact:

BWA Group Plc

Richard Battersby (Non-Executive Chairman) 07836 238 172

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Mark Anwyl or Guy Miller 020 7469 0930


