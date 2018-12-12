Park Place Technologies Acquires CMG-Nicsa, a Latin American IT Solutions Provider

Purchase represents Park Place's fourth acquisition of 2018

CLEVELAND, Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Park Place Technologies has announced the acquisition of the Latin American operations of CMG-Nicsa, a provider of IT solutions, support infrastructures and outsourcing services in Latin America and the Caribbean. This acquisition enables Park Place Technologies, the world's largest post-warranty data center maintenance firm, to offer its services to customers who are based or have operations throughout Latin America.

Park Place Technologies clients will benefit from CMG-Nicsa's established call center and field service delivery, providing Spanish and Portuguese speaking engineers. To support this acquisition, Park Place Technologies will open offices or expand existing CMG-Nicsa offices in Uruguay, Argentina, Mexico and Brazil. Park Place Technologies will also open an Operations Center in Uruguay and a Test Lab and Parts Warehouse in Mexico.

"With CMG-Nicsa, we are acquiring the premier provider of third party maintenance services in Latin America," said Chris Adams, President and COO of Park Place Technologies. "With a laser-focus on service excellence and deep localized knowledge of the Latin America landscape, CMG-Nicsa has successfully developed strong, long-term customer relationships and generated significant value in the LATAM and Caribbean regions for its global customers. Through this acquisition, Park Place continues to expand our global market position as a third party maintenance brand leader. Our value proposition to our customers now includes the largest Latin American service delivery organization and provider of post-warranty maintenance."

"As a company which spends time understanding the exact needs of our customers, we look forward to working with Park Place Technologies to bring their full portfolio of services to this region and continue to grow upon the customer experience and high-quality support we've established in Latin America and the Caribbean," said Christian Gouveia, co-owner, CMG-Nicsa. "We are excited to leverage Park Place's sales model and AI-driven, remote monitoring service ParkView in this region and combine our capabilities and experience to further support and empower both our and Park Place's local and global customers."

Gouveia will step into a new role as General Manager, LATAM and the Caribbean for Park Place Technologies, overseeing operations and ongoing growth.

This is the fourth acquisition for Park Place Technologies in 2018, following Ireland-based Origina Technology Services, Singapore-based Axentel Technologies and Houston-based Solid Systems CAD Services (SSCS). Together, these acquisitions continue to significantly extend Park Place Technologies' presence worldwide and represent Park Place Technologies' commitment to servicing the growing needs of its global customer base.

About Park Place Technologies

Founded in 1991, Park Place Technologies provides a post-warranty alternative to storage, server and networking hardware maintenance for IT data centers. With 24/7 access to a global contact center, support from the industry's most advanced engineers and a wide array of industry leading and award-winning services such as ParkView, Park Place Technologies empowers its customers to improve operational speed and maximize uptime. With more than 15,000 customers, including all tier-one OEMs, Park Place Technologies' services are spread across 36,000 data centers in more than 115 countries.

For more information, please visit www.parkplacetechnologies.com

Park Place Technologies Media

Jennifer Deutsch

jdeutsch@parkplacetech.com

440-683-3105

Michael Miller

mmiller@parkplacetech.com

440-683-9426

Andrea Farias

H+K

Andrea.Farias@idealhks.com

55 11 99313-3112

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/535647/Park_Place_Technologies_Logo.jpg