Global Human Microbiome Modulators Market to Reach $2.79 Billion by 2023

According to a new market intelligence report by BIS Research, titled 'Global Human Microbiome Modulators Market- Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2023', the global human microbiome modulators market was estimated at $1.18 billion in 2017, and is estimated to grow over $2.79 billion by 2023. The global human microbiome modulators market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.84%, during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The growth of the market is aided by the impressive growth of the probiotic, prebiotic, and drug products.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), chronic diseases have been responsible for 60% of the deaths worldwide and constitute approximately 43% of the global economic burden for diseases. Further, the contribution of four prominent chronic diseases, which include cancer, cardiovascular diseases (CVD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and type II diabetes, is anticipated to account for 73% of all deaths and contribute to 60% of the global disease burden, by 2020. Acknowledging the criticality of the situation, several healthcare companies have been trying to reduce the treatment cost by offering novel treatment approaches and cost-effective products, based on advanced technologies.

Additionally, several government bodies, across the globe, have been restructuring their regulatory policies and norms to expand accessibility to advanced, cost-effective healthcare technologies for reducing the economic, societal, and clinical burden. Thereby, the emergence of precision medicine approach is perceived to be promising in driving a paradigm shift in the healthcare industry. Human microbiome modulators are described as modulators that have the potential to modulate the microbiome to render beneficial effect on the human body. With the advent of this field, precision care has been considerably enhanced to realistically provide favorable therapeutic effects.

According to Pushplata Patel, Analyst at BIS Research,"North America is the leading contributor to the global human microbiome modulators market with an approximate share of 38.47% to the global market value in 2017. Also, the North America region is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR of 18.79% during the forecast period from 2018-2023. The region of Europe also contributed significantly to the global market value, with 26.80% of the market value, and anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 17.21% during the forecast period from 2018-2023.

Research Highlights:

The emergence of human microbiome modulators has revolutionized health regime by largely targeting chronic diseases. Harping upon the practice of prevention rather than cure, human microbiome modulators currently present in the market aid in addressing the needs of various application areas. However, with the anticipated commercialization of specialized drugs, this market is set to witness an immense disruption.

In 2017, probiotics and creams have been acknowledged as the major contributor to the global human microbiome modulators market and are expected to grow at the CAGR of 13.92% during the forecast period 2018-2023.

Human microbiome modulators for immune health are expected to witness a robust CAGR of 30.53% during the forecast period 2018-2023, owing to development and approval of multiple products including drugs, targeting the immune response of the human body. Additionally, the human microbiome modulators market for women's health is anticipated to witness remarkable growth of 15.84% during the forecast period 2018-2023.

Sanofi S.A. is currently the largest shareholder in the human microbiome modulators market. This market dominance was attributed to the company's presence within the market through its Enterogermina product. The company reports an annual contribution of $189.9 million from Enterogermina to its annual revenue of $39.60 billion , as of FY2017. Although the company is facing stiff competition from the other players due to its single product, it is yet to witness any decrease in the product's revenue, thus rendering its dominance in the market.

This market intelligence report provides a multi-dimensional view of the global human microbiome modulators market in terms of market size and growth potential. This research report aims at answering various aspects of the global human microbiome modulators market with the help of key factors driving the market, restraints that can possibly inhibit the overall market growth, and the current growth opportunities that are going to shape the future trajectory of the market expansion.

Furthermore, the competitive landscape chapter in the report explicates the competitive nature of the global market and enables the reader to get acquainted with the recent market activities, such as product launches and approvals, partnerships, collaborations, business expansions, as well as mergers and acquisitions, among others. The research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the product sales, and manufacturers and trend analysis by segments and growth share analysis by geographical regions. The research report also provides an exhaustive pipeline analysis of over 60 companies. Additionally, the report provides a comprehensive attractive analysis for the entire human microbiome modulators market for 2018 and 2023.

This report is a meticulous compilation of research on more than 80 players in the market ecosystem and draws upon insights from in-depth interviews with the key opinion leaders of more than 15 leading companies, market participants and vendors. The report also comprises 18 detailed company profiles including several key players, such as Sanofi S.A., The Procter and Gamble Company, Bayer AG, Koninklijke DSM N.V., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd., BioGaia AB, Probi AB, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Ingredion Incorporated, and Immuron Ltd., among others.

Key questions answered in the report:

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global human microbiome modulators market?

What are the underlying structures resulting in the emerging trends within the human microbiome modulators industry?

What was the market value of the leading segments and sub-segments of the global human microbiome modulators market in 2017?

How will each segment of the global human microbiome modulators market grow during the forecast period and what will be the revenue generated by each of the segments by the end of 2023?

What are the influencing factors that may affect the market share of the key players?

How will the industry evolve during the forecast period, 2018- 2023?

What are the key developmental strategies which are being implemented by the key players to sustain in the competitive market?

What are the key product types in human microbiome modulators market? What are the major benefits of each product type?

How has the market been segmented based on application? Which application is dominating the global human microbiome modulators market and what is reason behind the same?

Who are the key manufacturers in human microbiome modulators market and what are their contributions?

What is the status of each major human microbiome modulators manufacturer with respect to their pipeline?

What is the scope of each human microbiome modulator product in North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , and Rest-of-the-World?

, , , , and Rest-of-the-World? What are the key regulatory implications in developed and developing regions for human microbiome modulators?

What is the growth potential of human microbiome modulators in each region, including North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , and Rest-of-the-World?

, , , , and Rest-of-the-World? Which human microbiome modulators product type is having the most promising growth and in which application type?

